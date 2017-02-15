A 732 ft² chic family home

You are about to see a savvy and smartly decorated apartment which certainly turns a few heads when it comes to being innovative and fresh. The interior designers and decorators have focused on color, texture, style and practicality. The result: an eclectic style that blends both modern and traditional decor in which fresh colors create a welcoming mood and ambiance. If you take away just one idea from this stylish unit, we are certain that it will be a memorable one!
Let's take a look!
Enter this living room and fully take in the decor. It is fresh, innovative, stylish and colorful; with just enough attention to texture to entice the senses. We have a bold blend of turquoise coupled with warm colors. The living room is eclectic and yet everything fits together so well.
We can see the sheer size of this kitchen in its open plan setting. So much storage space gives way to full functionality and practicality.
This charming little dining set is perfect for two. Completely space-efficient, it not only makes the kitchen area more spacious, but the application of color and delicate accessories such as the decorative pieces breathe new life into this already-joyous dining area.
Every inch of this apartment is put to good use and this closed balcony proves to us that with the right amount of creativity, any space is fully functional. This balcony has been converted to fit a study area; well lit and natural, it is truly an inspirational work zone.
The bedroom is luxurious and opulent with a large bed at the center and a wonderful blend of neutral hues. We have cream, gold and black in a setting that is as romantic as it is lavish.
The bathroom follows suit from the luxury of the bedroom. The choice of white and cream, coupled with delicate and charming accessories make this the perfect spot for a beauty routine.