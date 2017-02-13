A stunning studio apartment to copy from

The new studio apartment situated on the 3rd floor of the tenement house from 1934, is located near the historic center of Krakow. The building was renovated in 2015. The apartment is available as a short term rental and the challenge was to create a very familiar space where guests find everything they need to live temporarily in the rooms as if they were at home.
Let's take a look at what this stunning building has to offer!
The floor plan was redesigned to provide open and functional spaces clearly divided into zones. Light gray is for the entrance and the kitchen. White and natural oak wood is for the living room/bedroom. Black is for the bathroom. It is only 290ft² plan that contains everything that is necessary for living comfortably.
We can see that all the details have been carefully assembled, from the deer on the wall inspiring a sense of wilderness to the potted plants on the window which add a burst of natural color to the interior.
The wall compartments in the kitchen and hallway are organized in a way that makes the occupier fully utilize the space that is available. All the items are outside of view, neatly tucked away—giving the room an uncluttered feel.
The utmost attention was paid to the detail and the choice of minimalist interiors is evident in the choice of furnishings which appear weightless as well as frame-less.
The bathroom is classy and furnished in an opulent way—with an artsy feel that is readily felt throughout. From the Vermeer painting on the ceiling to the choice of modernist decor, the blend of tradition and trend are readily felt.
The choice for having a black and white color scheme simplifies things in this bathroom. From the glamorous tiles, to the delicate yet trendy sink and bath—the bathroom spells out relaxation and comfort.
If you love homes where tradition meets modernism, you will love this one!