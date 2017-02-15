A modern one story family home

How about a dwelling that offers lavish contemporary comfort alongside palliative views of the outside? A home filled with the alluring promise of regal living in a snug ambiance where cozy finesse fills the interior spaces & posh refinement defines the exterior, encompassed by the magnificence of nature… ..sounds tempting? This enticing proposition is what we are going to talk about today, in a luxuriously comfy abode surrounded by nature’s majestic glory.
Come with homify as we take you around this lovely residential project by Wenden based SUNFLEX ALUMINIUMSYSTEME Gmbh, that offers the perfect visual treat in all its elements which extend an assurance of chic functionality.
The magical opulence of the color white is celebrated in this capacious open plan living room with dining, lounging & kitchen areas well defined. Just look at the ritzy dining set! Sleek columns, matte floor tiles, recessed ceiling lights and a singular essence adorn this living room. Did you notice the cushy rug?
But the showstoppers are undoubtedly the huge clear glass doors & windows, that bathe the interior with ample natural light & offer spectacular views of the serene grandiosity enveloping the project.
Replete with an inviting stance, the lounge area exudes uncomplicated sophistication with its simple light grey leather couch, blue cushions, glass-top coffee table, and the wooden cabinet with decor pieces below the television.
In this image, we can closely view the unique metallic pendant lights over the kitchen table. Notice the snazzy planter on the granite bench top.
Taking a closer look, the kitchen table doubles up as a storage facility with handle-free drawers/ cabinets underneath the glossy granite bench top. The chic and elegant metallic pendant lights notch up the glam quotient manifolds. The white & steel base stools make for a stylish and comfortable seating arrangement.
This view of the home reveals a deluxe exterior with a generous pool, cozy recliners, a compact shower and a modishly illuminated wooden shade. Such outdoor spaces add a lot of flair to the home and that is why, landscape designers are exclusively dedicated to creating spaces that deck up the exterior face of the abode. This poolside lounge is an ideal spot for lazing with sumptuous goodies while you enjoy your favorite novel.
Opening into the poolside deck through transparent sliding doors is this fantabulous bedroom. With a striking color scheme, modern lighting & charming accessories, the tastefully done bedroom bears 2 wooden doors leading up to the living room as well as other interior spaces.