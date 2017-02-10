20 ideas to make your TV area look spectacular

We know that having a television isn't the best in terms of living room design, but if you do have one, you want to make the surrounding area as stylish, comfortable and beautiful as possible, so we are here to help with that today! Interior designers are adept at making TV areas look and feel amazing, so we've taken note of some of the ways that they incorporate technology into home design and are going to let you in on all their secrets today! If you've been planning a living room revamp, don't commit to anything until you've seen these fantastic projects!