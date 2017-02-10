20 ideas to make your TV area look spectacular

We know that having a television isn't the best in terms of living room design, but if you do have one, you want to make the surrounding area as stylish, comfortable and beautiful as possible, so we are here to help with that today! Interior designers are adept at making TV areas look and feel amazing, so we've taken note of some of the ways that they incorporate technology into home design and are going to let you in on all their secrets today! If you've been planning a living room revamp, don't commit to anything until you've seen these fantastic projects!
A sloping ceiling can really help to divert attention towards the TV, so try to place your set underneath the lowest part.
Make more of your television by allocating it a totally separate wall and use a stylish accent material to give the space more oomph.
If you want all eyes to be on your TV, don't crowd the space with too many wall accessories. A plain wall is the perfect backdrop.
Wow! This artistic mounting technique certainly makes sure that the TV is the star of the show!
You want to enjoy your time in front of the TV, so try to create a cozy viewing nook, with sumptuous sofas and soft lighting.
Your television can be a fantastic way to add some contrast to an all-white living room, so make the most of it!
What a fun space! A super modern TV looks amazing here, with antique and vintage furniture pieces dotted around nearby.
Even when the television is switched off, you can enjoy fantastic viewing potential, if you place it in front of a window! You'll minimize glare too!
As your attention will be on the television, it makes sense to create a feature wall behind it! Try to source some unusual materials to really make it pop.
A minimalist set-up won't look at all boring, if you stick to classic furniture pieces and a modest TV.
A stone wall makes a perfect TV mounting spot, as the darker background will make the screen easier to look at!
If you don't want the TV to be the main focal point in a room, add in lots of accessories, that way, it will just be a nice bonus!
Don't forget that when you're looking at your TV, your eyes will naturally drink in the wall behind it, so be sure to choose a wall color that you love.
In a luxury living room, it can be hard to make your TV stand out, but if you invest in a large and modern screen, it will garner a lot of positive attention!
Why not create a visually stimulating TV wall, by adding a statement fireplace, underneath your screen? You won't know what to focus on!
You don't want to undo all your hard work in terms of living room design, so choose a TV that is proportional to the space, or it could drown out all your finishing touches.
Having a sensible layout in your living room is key, but for family film nights, movable furniture is key to letting everybody enjoy the feature!
Wow! In order to make a night in front of the television a little more enticing and exciting, bold living room design choices are key! This cohesive, yet dramatic, space is just so phenomenal!
The days of television stands are well and truly numbered, so if you want to give your TV a little extra style, take the time to mount it up on the wall.
Choose long, cinema-style sofas and your TV will be something you can't wait to look at! If you want to really capture a movie theater aesthetic, opt for a panoramic screen too!
