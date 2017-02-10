36 photos of two-story houses that will inspire you!

If you feel on the brink of commissioning an architect to design you your ultimate dream home, don't do anything until you've taken a look at some truly tremendous two-story buildings that will definitely fire up your imagination! Whatever aesthetic you are thinking about trying to capture, we think we'll have a few ideas for you here and more than that, you can start considering how you want to landscape your garden too, which is the perfect finishing touch for an impressive facade! From modern through to industrial and ultra contemporary, we really have found the cream of the crop in terms of astounding home design here, so come with us now and take a look!