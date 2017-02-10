Your browser is out-of-date.

36 photos of two-story houses that will inspire you!

PROYECTO RUBIO, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern Houses
If you feel on the brink of commissioning an architect to design you your ultimate dream home, don't do anything until you've taken a look at some truly tremendous two-story buildings that will definitely fire up your imagination! Whatever aesthetic you are thinking about trying to capture, we think we'll have a few ideas for you here and more than that, you can start considering how you want to landscape your garden too, which is the perfect finishing touch for an impressive facade! From modern through to industrial and ultra contemporary, we really have found the cream of the crop in terms of astounding home design here, so come with us now and take a look!

1. A modern facade that plays with architectural motifs.

Valle Anahuac, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern Houses
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

2. Combined textures and finishes create an engaging facade.

PROYECTO RUBIO, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern Houses
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

3. Symmetry and harmony create a balanced look.

CIENTO30, CDR CONSTRUCTORA CDR CONSTRUCTORA Modern Houses
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

Even at the rear, it looks balanced and beautiful!

CIENTO30, CDR CONSTRUCTORA CDR CONSTRUCTORA Modern Houses
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

4. Large proportions look stately.

Residência FR, Uberlândia - Projeto THEROOM ARQUITETURA, THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN Modern Houses
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

5. Classic styling looks great, even in a modern build.

Residência MJ, Jardins Barcelona, Uberlândia - Projeto THEROOM ARQUITETURA, THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN Classic style houses
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

6. Modern, fresh and perfectly geared for functional use.

Casa Reserva Real Park - Paulínia, Arquiteto Tales Miranda Arquiteto Tales Miranda Modern Houses White
Arquiteto Tales Miranda

Arquiteto Tales Miranda
Arquiteto Tales Miranda
Arquiteto Tales Miranda

7. Concrete and glass creates a wow-factor visual impact.

Proyecto ASE 5a, Mstudio Arquitectura+Construccion Mstudio Arquitectura+Construccion Modern Houses Bricks Multicolored
Mstudio Arquitectura+Construccion

Mstudio Arquitectura+Construccion
Mstudio Arquitectura+Construccion
Mstudio Arquitectura+Construccion

8. Modular styling looks interesting and unusual.

RESIDÊNCIA ASSOBRADADA PARA UM CASAL, Amauri Berton Arquitetura Amauri Berton Arquitetura Modern Houses
Amauri Berton Arquitetura

Amauri Berton Arquitetura
Amauri Berton Arquitetura
Amauri Berton Arquitetura

9. Alternative finishes creates a varied palette.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Wood and glass blend together so perfectly.

homify Modern Houses White
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Contrasting exterior details amplify the power of the white building here.

homify Minimalist house
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Floating cube shapes capture a contemporary and daring aesthetic.

CASA ROTI, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Modern Terrace
Estudio Meraki

Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki

13. Minimalist design gets more exciting with stone and wood accents.

Casa Santa María, Perfil Arquitectónico Perfil Arquitectónico Modern Houses
Perfil Arquitectónico

Perfil Arquitectónico
Perfil Arquitectónico
Perfil Arquitectónico

14. This is so contemporary that we are lost for words!

Casa 4 , Besana Studio Besana Studio Minimalist house White
Besana Studio

Besana Studio
Besana Studio
Besana Studio

15. Latticework can make for interesting light effects.

Residência Ortízio Borges, Uberlândia - Projeto THEROOM ARQUITETURA, THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN Modern Houses
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

16. Using a medley of materials keeps the design evolving and interesting.

CASA EF, Besana Studio Besana Studio Minimalist house White
Besana Studio

Besana Studio
Besana Studio
Besana Studio

17. Simple materials can make the most unusual shapes and designs.

Proyectos Recientes, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern Houses
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

18. Large windows add glamor and elegance.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. The simpler the design, the easier it can be integrated into any surroundings.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. An integrated garage almost makes this a three-story home!

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

21. Straight lines everywhere emphasize the different levels.

Casa Miradores del Mar, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Minimalist house
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

22. Bold feature walls work so well when they are the full height of a two-story home.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

23. Not many two-story homes can blend this well with nature!

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

24. There are no rules when it comes to the finishing color!

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

25. The shapes and lines here look like an art installation, not a house!

Casa Londres, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern Houses
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

26. Wood and stone are perfect building partners!

Fachada MG-Ceibas-87, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern Houses Slate Beige
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

27. Can you imagine how high the ceilings must be here? So impressive!

Residencial Europa, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern Houses
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

28. Two-story doesn't have to mean huge!

CASAS HABITACION, Xome Arquitectos Xome Arquitectos Modern Houses
Xome Arquitectos

Xome Arquitectos
Xome Arquitectos
Xome Arquitectos

29. Cladding finished a two-story home in a more interesting way than render alone.

Privada Residencial, Estudio 289 Estudio 289 Minimalist house
Estudio 289

Estudio 289
Estudio 289
Estudio 289

30. Variations on one color theme make a cohesive build.

Fachada JR220, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern Houses Slate Grey
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

31. Large but simple shapes make two-story homes with atrium-like proportions!

Proyecto Casa MF, Acrópolis Arquitectura Acrópolis Arquitectura Modern Houses Stone White
Acrópolis Arquitectura

Acrópolis Arquitectura
Acrópolis Arquitectura
Acrópolis Arquitectura

32. Boxy styles can be fascinating, with lots of added details.

MITICA RESIDENCIAL , ALONSO ARQUITECTOS ALONSO ARQUITECTOS Minimalist house
ALONSO ARQUITECTOS

ALONSO ARQUITECTOS
ALONSO ARQUITECTOS
ALONSO ARQUITECTOS

33. Monolithic designs look so overwhelming!

Casa Sta. Anita, Indigo Arquitectos Indigo Arquitectos Minimalist house Stone White
Indigo Arquitectos

Indigo Arquitectos
Indigo Arquitectos
Indigo Arquitectos

34. Petite and neat, the contrasting colors here set the house apart.

Residencial Escultores, studioQUATTRO.mx studioQUATTRO.mx Modern Houses
studioQUATTRO.mx

studioQUATTRO.mx
studioQUATTRO.mx
studioQUATTRO.mx

35. We think this is the new modern timeless style that will be popular for decades to come!

RESIDENCIA CUMBRES, TAQ arquitectura TAQ arquitectura Minimalist house Stone White
TAQ arquitectura

TAQ arquitectura
TAQ arquitectura
TAQ arquitectura

36. Two-story homes offer fantastic lighting opportunities!

Casa IL, CDR CONSTRUCTORA CDR CONSTRUCTORA Modern Houses
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

For even more design inspiration, take a look at this article: Redefining the traditional with modern hints.

This simple container home is bright, cozy and stylish
Which of these homes really appealed to you and why?

