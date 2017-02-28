An enigmatic home filled with amazing accessories!

We've seen some amazing homes here at homify, but today's really takes the cake in terms of being filled with amazing accessories and eye-catching features, which really highlight the talent of the interior designer that curated the overall look! The result is a homely, inviting space that looks so perfectly geared towards easy enjoyment and fantastic socializing that we felt we had no option but to show you it, in case you are thinking about changing up the look and feel of your home. We know you're going to be impressed and inspired by what has been achieved here, so let's take a look around!
Just drink in what a luxurious and welcoming space this living room is! Natural elements everywhere really set the tone for an organic home and we can already see that there are a lot of trinkets and additions contributing to the gorgeous aesthetic.
A simple yet effective way to add pizazz to a terrace, the wall plaques and plants here look great!
Everywhere you turn n this home you find more natural wood elements and this bench is so sweet!
Nothing works quite as well, with lashings of natural wood, as vintage pieces dotted around. This clock is beautiful.
From the living room, we expected nothing less than a gorgeous bathroom and we aren't disappointed! the natural stone walls and creamy tones just look so calming.
Isn't this twin bedroom an absolute treat? Pared back and unfussy, it really contrasts with the rest of the house to create a zen sleeping area.
Even simple coffee tables haven't been left to fend for themselves here, as this delightful and natural centerpiece shows!
Statement light fixtures will always be a great way to add in some unique style to a home and this wooden chandelier is just the ticket.
Simple touches, such as pretty fossils, really liven up a bathroom vanity unit.
Just look at the cut stone sink here! Talk about rustic charm and a fabulous connection to the natural world!
Cotton, natural wood, wicker and stone are all combining wonderfully well in this space, which has the added benefit of high ceilings and incredible lighting! It's hard to focus on just one element!
Given that this home looks to be in a gorgeous location, it makes so much sense to have a party terrace! The thatched roof adds a real cabana vibe and the bar has us green with envy!
We always love to see one off pieces of furniture and in this home, they look so right! This cabinet really does add some heritage charm.
With so much natural wood in this property, naturally there was always going to be some carved artisan items! They look so unusual and exotic!
This home is making such light work of being a blend of a number of aesthetics. Rustic meets traditional and here, even industrial vibes creep in, with a funky clock looking so natural on a stone wall.
With so many eclectic items in place already, some fun holiday souvenirs look just right!
What a great way to use large shells! They really are ideal succulent planters!
Even though there is a lot going on here, in terms of funky furniture and cool accessories, this television area looks so sweet and quiet! Perfect for a night in!
Any home that has such a tangible connection to nature through the use of natural materials is sure to enjoy a great view and this one really does! The enormous window here really allows for a seamless connection to the outside world.
The sheer amount of seating options throughout this property is incredible. We can't help but think that the parties here must be the toast of the town!
Thought this space is long, it isn't hugely wide. It just goes to show what the right layout can do for perceived proportions!
You can't go anywhere in this home without seeing a little reminder of how important art, nature and great style are! The tiny cube planter here is lovely!
