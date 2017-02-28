24 bathrooms that will make you go WOW!

The bathroom is the only interior space where we are truly alone & can wash away our worries in peace. It, therefore, becomes very essential for the bathroom to be as visually appealing as any other living space, armed with a tranquil and pleasing ambiance. Be it a small home or a large one, the bathroom remains the true measure of the luxurious stance that you come to enjoy. All the elements such as shower cabin, washbasin, cabinets, towel rack, bathtub, mirror, etc. convey the general vibe of the entire abode and hence need due thought & consideration in the design stage.

Irrespective of its dimensions, a bathroom can definitely be the most alluring & chic space of the home in terms of design and use. In keeping with this, a separate group of professionals, the bathroom designers, dedicate themselves to the sole purpose of ensuring that the format and decor of the bathroom reflects the personality of the owner & bears an engaging character in the selected style- be it rustic, modern, Scandinavian or country.

In this article, homify offers you a sneak peek into 24 wonderful bathrooms that speak volumes about impressive style & functional elegance. Take a look at these fabulous bathrooms by interior architects PERFECT SPACE, that have been crafted as spaces which you will not want to leave in a hurry!