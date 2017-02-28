Your browser is out-of-date.

24 bathrooms that will make you go WOW!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Soft Loft, Perfect Space
The bathroom is the only interior space where we are truly alone & can wash away our worries in peace. It, therefore, becomes very essential for the bathroom to be as visually appealing as any other living space, armed with a tranquil and pleasing ambiance. Be it a small home or a large one, the bathroom remains the true measure of the luxurious stance that you come to enjoy. All the elements such as shower cabin, washbasin, cabinets, towel rack, bathtub, mirror, etc. convey the general vibe of the entire abode and hence need due thought & consideration in the design stage.

Irrespective of its dimensions, a bathroom can definitely be the most alluring & chic space of the home in terms of design and use. In keeping with this, a separate group of professionals, the bathroom designers, dedicate themselves to the sole purpose of ensuring that the format and decor of the bathroom reflects the personality of the owner & bears an engaging character in the selected style- be it rustic, modern, Scandinavian or country.

In this article, homify offers you a sneak peek into 24 wonderful bathrooms that speak volumes about impressive style & functional elegance. Take a look at these fabulous bathrooms by interior architects PERFECT SPACE, that have been crafted as spaces which you will not want to leave in a hurry!

1. Contemporary grace in subtlety.

2-pokojowy apartamencik, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

2. Sober dash of color adds to modern flair.

Nieszablonowo, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

3. Modular modesty, paneled panache & brick-style beauty.

2-poziomowe mieszkanie, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

4. Classic jazz of peppy hues.

Klasyk z kolorem, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

5. Bright neutrality with industrial zing.

Butelkowa zieleń, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

6. Chic details with dark poise.

Pół loft, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

7. Pink flamboyance meets warm brightness.

Mieszkanie w kolorze, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

8. Modish minimalism oozes lavish style with a natural touch.

W kolorach ziemi, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

9. Palliative accents of mellow modernity.

Mieszkanie dla singla, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

10. Vibrant hues, class & finesse.

Energiczne wnętrze, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

11. Uncomplicated charm of genteel details.

Klasyka i design, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

12. Luminous essence of graceful utility.

Clean Look, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

13. Mesmerizing blues.

Bliżej Natury, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

14. Simplistic allure of tranquil tones.

Dom ze stylizacją, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

15. Visually sound contrast lends modern appeal.

Soft Loft, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

16. No-frills elegance with a fashionable pop.

Z domieszką błękitu, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

17. Timeless dazzle of wood & white.

Penthouse, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

18. Tasteful perfection in tiled gloss.

Ciepło i kobieco, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

19. Mediterranean grandeur with aqua magnificence.

Błękitna Laguna, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

20. Radiant soberness.

Nowe oldskulowe, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

21. Noble minimalism.

PasteLove&Beżowe, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

22. Aesthetic neutrality.

Klimat pod wynajem, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

23. Dollops of humility in white wonder.

Bez mebli tez można!, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

24. A generous dose of style.

Czerwony akcent, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space
The home with the inside/outside pool
Which one of these inspired you the most?

