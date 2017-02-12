Color brings out the best of this home!

Today we are in the culturally rich Spanish capital, Madrid. The home you are about to view is a perfect blend of modernism and stunning color. The flooring of Casa Lagasca was executed by the experts at Tarimas de Autor and it is thanks to them that we have some beautiful images with us now. You are about to see trendy furnishings, amazingly clever storage solutions and a unique home design that gives you a warm feeling. The area is 1400 square feet and it is made to accommodate lovers of open-plan living.

Let's take a look at this charming residence.