Color brings out the best of this home!

Today we are in the culturally rich Spanish capital, Madrid. The home you are about to view is a perfect blend of modernism and stunning color. The flooring of Casa Lagasca was executed by the experts at Tarimas de Autor and it is thanks to them that we have some beautiful images with us now. You are about to see trendy furnishings, amazingly clever storage solutions and a unique home design that gives you a warm feeling. The area is 1400 square feet and it is made to accommodate lovers of open-plan living.
Let's take a look at this charming residence.
The kitchen is nothing less than refined in this home. The surfaces such as the bench tops are sleek and flawless, whilst the built in cabinets at the end of the kitchen offer more than you can hope for when it comes to storage. Niches have been customized to house shiny appliances as well and the generous amount of space around the kitchen island allows for easy movement.
Smooth white surfaces and glossy bench tops make the kitchen a bright, spacious and clean space. The minimalist stools around the island are trendy and provide an easy spot to sit and socialize with the cook. There is plenty of light coming in from the large windows and the neat lighting above the island create a warm and pleasant atmosphere.
A sleek blue couch makes the living space fun and inviting, while inbuilt shelves on the right provide ample storage space.
Large windows with sheer curtains allow sunlight to flood the living and dining with happiness. The natural wood coffee table is a wonderful addition bringing with it a rustic touch, whilst the purple chair is an absolute charm.
Matching beds in white and grey with sunny yellow cushions make the kids’ bedroom a lovely space to read and relax. The furniture and accessories have been chosen carefully by the interior decorators to bring out the best of this charming space.
You never would expect to find a bathtub in this lavish bedroom, but it works so well with the rest of the decor! The white and light tones make this room an absolute retreat and delight. The tub is impressive next to the bedside table, whilst the opulent bathroom on the other side is perfectly located.
Light wooden tones coupled with white induce a calm and relaxing ambiance in this bathroom. A sleek and modern sink unit, with fashionable fixtures such as the stylish round mirror and the glass shower screen are modern and chic.