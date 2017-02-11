This bright minimalist villa will make you dream

Welcome to Wroclaw, a Polish city with a picturesque row of villas along the Oder. We will take you to visit a beautiful modern home, called Mati G1, from the Archipelag design studio. It is surrounded by a beautiful natural environment in the lush green suburbs. The main tone is gray and white, with chic wooden elements and the interior is also infused with similar neutral tones. The house is spacious with a large ventilated balcony and a beautiful backyard.
Now let's go and see it!
Looking down from the air, you can see the sloping roofs lining the gray-tiled white walls, the warm wooden floors, and the gates of the garage. Glass doors and windows make this home look very bright, simple and have a stylish appearance. The ground floor has a living room, kitchen, bathroom, home office and utility rooms. The attic part has three bedrooms, a bathroom and a dressing room, while the master bedroom faces a large wooden balcony.
The water and electricity, as well as a variety of equipment which is installed and then transported to the owner designated locations, amounts to about 27 million Polish dollars which is equivalent to about 2.1 million Taiwanese dollars.
The wide, neat trail and driveway leads to the entrance and the garage. Lush lawn and shrubs create a welcoming ambiance among a gray and white mix of tones which present a simple and elegant impression. The wooden door creates a sense of warmth against the white and gray tones.Three smooth skylights and chimneys give the house an elegant appearance.
The indoors color scheme is mainly comprised of black and grey elements. The dining room and kitchen are open plan and blend easily and fluidly into each other, creating a sense of openness. On the left hand side is a TV on a wall shelf which can be used for books and other bits and pieces. The brick wall adds a rustic sense of style, while the zebra paintings bring a 'wild' temperament int the room. In addition to the living space, you can see the rear has a simple dining area, close to the open kitchen.
Smooth wooden cabinets reflect the white gloss of the counter-tops. This U-shaped kitchen has ample storage space and is bright and chic. When the meal-prep area is smooth and accessible with a variety of electrical appliances so that cooking is pleasant and easy. Furnished with simple furnishings and chic artwork, the large corner window offers plenty of natural light and plenty of fresh air.
The backyard has a large wooden deck so that this space soon becomes a private spot for fun and entertainment. The sleek ladder guides you to the seats on the balcony where you can sunbathe and relax. Can you picture some friends sitting at the round table, with cups of cool drinks, enjoying the beautiful garden of flowers?
If you love innovative home ideas, check out these 13 smart ideas that will cost you less than $100!