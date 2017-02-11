This bright minimalist villa will make you dream

Welcome to Wroclaw, a Polish city with a picturesque row of villas along the Oder. We will take you to visit a beautiful modern home, called Mati G1, from the Archipelag design studio. It is surrounded by a beautiful natural environment in the lush green suburbs. The main tone is gray and white, with chic wooden elements and the interior is also infused with similar neutral tones. The house is spacious with a large ventilated balcony and a beautiful backyard.

Now let's go and see it!