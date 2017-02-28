These 17 kitchens will bowl you over!

Kitchen is identified by its measure of heartiness. A kitchen replete with generous dollops of hearty style & a wholesome ambiance is the perfect one to adorn the home. As it is one of the most frequented spaces of a dwelling where we work, cook, bake, dine and socialize, hence, looks equipped with functionality is the prime requisite for our desired kitchen space. Appliances, storage cabinets, benchtops, tiles, floors, etc. need to be incorporated as per the intended style & vibe of the home. And that is where kitchen planners come in.

Spacious or lower in dimensions, every kitchen can be pimped up with a smashing style irrespective of its size. Today homify takes you on a tour through 17 awesome kitchens that pack a neat punch of modish style and elegance; these kitchens show that large spaces are not necessary for an elegant kitchen, and also how the right colors, materials & decor can make all the difference.

So hop on and let these wonderful kitchens inspire you!