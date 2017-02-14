21 impressive bedrooms

Bedroom is synonymous with absolute repose. It is our private interior sanctum replete with snug suggestions of total comfort and luxury. A cozy intimate bedroom, that lets you unwind with lavish accents of total relaxation, is something that all of us desire after tedious work hours.
These days with changing trends, bedrooms no longer occupy just an exclusive formal space. Contemporary designs beautifully merge functionalities to offer novel bedroom spaces with more than one practical purpose, for example- bedroom-home office, study-bedroom, etc. Such smart designs also allow for innovative furnishing & decor options alongside making up for the space crunch with multifunctional rooms, particularly in homes with lower dimensions. Hence, architect houses & interior decorators employ ingenuity in concepts to ensure that the bedroom being created is not merely a space to sleep in but a modish multifaceted room.
Today homify brings to you 21 magnificent bedrooms that celebrate this very important living space in different practical formats- combined as well as single. Have a look!
Elegant touch of bricks & wood rings in rustic pizzazz in this modern bedroom.
This one nails it for the book lover in you!
Did you see the snazzy lamp ?
The graceful checkered wall along with the matching rug & cushions introduce sober charm in this classic bedroom.
The welcome vibes of white add oodles of poise; don’t miss the jazzy wall behind the headboard and the snazzy sliding doors of the wardrobe.
Dark colors, if used smartly, aesthetically enrich the room, and this bedroom is a wonderful example. Don’t you agree?
Here, the built-in wardrobe doubles up as the mirror- multifunctional in contemporary style indeed! Have you noticed the silvery wall?
The bright bedroom-home office space sits pretty in this multi-purpose environment—well defined functions sans wastage of space & without walls. It is demarcated from the couch by a partial wooden septum, so that the natural light bathing the room sufficiently reaches the lounging area as well. The blind above the septum can be drawn to limit the illumination to/ view from the lounge when required. Had there been a full-fledged wall, the natural light would have been blocked.
This modest bedroom is equipped with engaging utility for work, rest and ample storage.
Stunning details of this privy little bedroom wow with their posh industrial essence.
This white splendor is a tranquil retreat & a visual treat in one.
Neutral colors, wood & glass ring in plenty of fashionable flair in this bedroom.
This kids’ room strikingly combines the functions of a study, lounge, library and bedroom together in the blue, grey and white hued space with parquet flooring.
Built-in open bookshelf, open storage racks, cushy window-side seater, candelabra chandelier, ornate mirror frame & the quaint fireplace are some of the alluring details of this appealing colonial bedroom.
Vibrant hues and modern design adorn this well lit multifunctional Scandinavian bedroom.
Just look at this adorable riot of colors!
This eclectic bedroom is a book lover’s manna from heaven.
This bedroom oozes functionality with a variety of materials & elements conveying a bright blend of contemporary as well as rustic styles, creating a number of functional spaces within the same room- a design truly representing innovative thinking.
Are you game for some regal relaxation?
This minimalist bedroom is a beautiful part of the illuminated open plan layout housing the lounge, dining & home office areas in the same space.
This nursery/ kids’ bedroom looks amazing with its varicolored elements & comfortable ambiance.