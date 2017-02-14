21 impressive bedrooms

Bedroom is synonymous with absolute repose. It is our private interior sanctum replete with snug suggestions of total comfort and luxury. A cozy intimate bedroom, that lets you unwind with lavish accents of total relaxation, is something that all of us desire after tedious work hours.

These days with changing trends, bedrooms no longer occupy just an exclusive formal space. Contemporary designs beautifully merge functionalities to offer novel bedroom spaces with more than one practical purpose, for example- bedroom-home office, study-bedroom, etc. Such smart designs also allow for innovative furnishing & decor options alongside making up for the space crunch with multifunctional rooms, particularly in homes with lower dimensions. Hence, architect houses & interior decorators employ ingenuity in concepts to ensure that the bedroom being created is not merely a space to sleep in but a modish multifaceted room.

Today homify brings to you 21 magnificent bedrooms that celebrate this very important living space in different practical formats- combined as well as single. Have a look!