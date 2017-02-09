Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

19 ideas to maximize your living room

press profile homify press profile homify
Sala, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Living room
Loading admin actions …

If you have a small living room, don't think that it can't be massively impressive and beautiful, as it really can! If you follow our tips for adding just the right amount of color, storage and accessorize, we think you'll quickly see that small proportions are nothing to get upset about! Don't worry, we haven't simply made these tips up, as we've actually been observing how professional interior designers tackle small living rooms, so by following through with these ideas, you can be sure that you're getting the designer look, all on your own!

1. Put the walls to better use.

PROYECTO SAYAVEDRA, AurEa 34 -Arquitectura tu Espacio- AurEa 34 -Arquitectura tu Espacio- Modern Media Room Beige
AurEa 34 -Arquitectura tu Espacio-

AurEa 34 -Arquitectura tu Espacio-
AurEa 34 -Arquitectura tu Espacio-
AurEa 34 -Arquitectura tu Espacio-

Mounting your TV on the wall will free up lots of room in a small living space and add some extra shelves and you'll have some handy storage too!

2. Remove non-load bearing walls.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Make a small living room feel bigger by removing non-essential walls and using transparent room divides. You'll still have a cordoned off area, but with better light flow and improved proportions.

3. White will work wonders.

Salones y comedores, Paola Hernandez Studio Comfort Design Paola Hernandez Studio Comfort Design Modern Study Room and Home Office
Paola Hernandez Studio Comfort Design

Paola Hernandez Studio Comfort Design
Paola Hernandez Studio Comfort Design
Paola Hernandez Studio Comfort Design

Small rooms always look bigger if you decorate them with a lot of white! Get your curtains open and draw in a lot of natural light and the effect will be amplified!

4. Keep it neutral.

Espacio 2408, Espacios que Inspiran Espacios que Inspiran Living roomSofas & armchairs
Espacios que Inspiran

Espacios que Inspiran
Espacios que Inspiran
Espacios que Inspiran

Neutral decor is a great way to make a small living room feel larger and more proportional and can be a lot warmer than bright white, if that's a concern for you!

5. Add an accent color.

Sala, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

If you can't bear the thought of a living room without color, by all means add some in, but keep it to one area, to make a big splash! A wall panel is perfect and won't shrink the room at all.

6. Make art the focus.

Apartamento quarto e sala, 2nsarq 2nsarq Modern Living Room Pink
2nsarq

2nsarq
2nsarq
2nsarq

Every inch of space counts in a small living room, so why not look to make something other than the television the focus? If you love art, we think a big wall installation will be a real talking point!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Space-saving transformative furniture is a must.

Apartamento quarto e sala, 2nsarq 2nsarq Modern Living Room
2nsarq

2nsarq
2nsarq
2nsarq

This living room is inspiring for two reasons! The art looks great, but look at this transformative sofa as well! Perfect for giving you more lounging room when you want it, but floor space when you don't!

8. Avoid using too many patterns.

Metamorfoza ul. Krapwicka Opole, Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek Living room
Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek

Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek
Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek
Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek

The simpler you keep your decor, the bigger a small living room will feel, but don't think you have to be boring! Using luxury materials and a variety of muted hues will create a multilayered space!

9. Natural stone will add the right kind of warmth.

villa 2 - Orta Nova (FG), Studio di Architettura e Design Giovanni Scopece Studio di Architettura e Design Giovanni Scopece Modern Living Room Stone White
Studio di Architettura e Design Giovanni Scopece

Studio di Architettura e Design Giovanni Scopece
Studio di Architettura e Design Giovanni Scopece
Studio di Architettura e Design Giovanni Scopece

For a feature wall with style but not overbearing design, you really need to consider using some stone cladding! Natural, beautiful and eye-catching, it blends in with any scheme and looks incredible!

10. Wall decals keep things fun but pared back.

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern Living Room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

Non-permanent designs are a great way to liven up a small space, so wall decals are well worth some consideration. They can be as personal as you like, but also peel off the wall and leave no damage! Perfect!

11. Bright lighting will make a space look bigger.

Obra Santo Andre, Silvana Borzi Design Silvana Borzi Design Modern Living Room
Silvana Borzi Design

Silvana Borzi Design
Silvana Borzi Design
Silvana Borzi Design

We don't think there are many problems that incredibly bright lighting can't solve and small living room proportions aren't the exception! Get your lighting good and dazzling and the room will grow before your eyes!

12. Inset shelves make space where there wasn't any before!

33평형 모던 아파트 인테리어, 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 Modern Living Room Grey
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

In a small room, you don't want to be adding too much furniture, as that will shrink the usable space exponentially, but building into your walls is a great idea! Inset shelves offer valuable storage and only use previously wasted and dead space.

13. Use the length, not the width.

Projeto Residencial, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Modern Living Room
Expace—espaços e experiências

Expace - espaços e experiências
Expace—espaços e experiências
Expace - espaços e experiências

If you have a long but thin living room, that's no problem at all, as you can simply use the length to your advantage! Seek to leave the middle of the room uninterrupted and clear and it will look so much bigger.

14. Sliding doors are a perfect addition!

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern Media Room
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

For a sleek and space-savvy living room addition, you simply have to consider sliding doors! Choose ones that have glass panels in them as well and the room will look so much bigger and brighter.

15. If you can't resist painting, just do one wall.

Rancho El Colomo // 2014., TocoMadera TocoMadera Modern Living Room
TocoMadera

TocoMadera
TocoMadera
TocoMadera

We know that some of you live for color, so if you enjoy a dose of brightness, try to limit yourself to one painted feature wall. Offset a vibrant shade with neutral walls everywhere else and the effect will be gorgeous, but not all-consuming.

16. U-shaped layouts work well for creating a sociable vibe.

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos Modern Living Room
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

Make the most of a small living room by emphasizing the cozy factor! Employ a U-shaped layout and the smaller dimensions will feel like a deliberate choice, not something you just have to put up with!

17. Statement wallpaper, in small doses, looks great.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Just like bright paint, statement wallpaper is a great way to add some flavor to your small living room, if you keep it to one wall. We love this striped design, as it amplifies the height of the space and makes it seem bigger!

18. Natural wood adds understated warmth.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

As we've said, neutral design is a great way prevent a small room from feeling even tinier, but for a little more warmth, we can't recommend natural wood accents enough. This TV wall looks amazing and doesn't shrink the room at all.

19. Textural stone negates the need for a TV!

Casa Paseo del Vergel, D.I. Pilar Román D.I. Pilar Román Living room
D.I. Pilar Román

D.I. Pilar Román
D.I. Pilar Román
D.I. Pilar Román

Make the walls in your small living room something to really enjoy looking at and all you need is a sofa! In all seriousness though, textural walls will help light to bounce around, while also looking so different, which will totally disguise the small proportions!

For extra living room inspiration, take a look at this article: 17 spectacular living rooms.

Full of charm and comfort, a family home to copy!
Which of these ideas are you keen to try?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks