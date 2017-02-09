19 ideas to maximize your living room

If you have a small living room, don't think that it can't be massively impressive and beautiful, as it really can! If you follow our tips for adding just the right amount of color, storage and accessorize, we think you'll quickly see that small proportions are nothing to get upset about! Don't worry, we haven't simply made these tips up, as we've actually been observing how professional interior designers tackle small living rooms, so by following through with these ideas, you can be sure that you're getting the designer look, all on your own!