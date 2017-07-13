Your browser is out-of-date.

Bathroom design: 13 incredible ideas for your home

press profile homify
homify Modern Bathroom
If you've been thinking that your bathroom could do with a style injection, then we have all the inspiration you'll need, right here! Once you've seen how beautiful and creative some of the bathrooms in the world are, we know you'll be ready to take the plunge and wave goodbye to your old fashioned suite items and outdated design, in favor of something much more 'you'. Bathroom designers have been transforming practical spaces for years, but it's only recently that we've noticed bathrooms really being considered alongside other rooms in the home as truly stunning, so if you're ready to make your private space something you want to show off to everyone, let's see what styles you could adopt!

1. Heritage with a twist.

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark
We love period-correct bathrooms and a really gorgeous heritage suite is hard to beat, but this traditional installation has a wonderfully modern edge to it, that makes it so unusual! A chrome freestanding tub and pared back decor has made for a confusing but cohesive space that we can't stop staring at!

2. Ultra modern.

​Brixham House, Tye Architects
Just look at that bathtub! There's no mistaking that this is a fantastically modern room, but the styling is relatively understated. It's all about a few statement installations, which grab the attention! If you love minimalism, this is the perfect bathroom for your home!

3. Fresh and sweet.

Belsize Park
A almost all-white bathroom, with a few pastel accents will look fresh, feminine and pretty. The addition of some floral motifs here really works well and creates such a happy little room. We especially love the cozy sitting area!

4. All out luxury.

Eaton Mews North - Master Bathroom
When you really want to make a splash in your bathroom, marble everything is the only way to go! Floors, walls and vanity units all look amazing when crafted from the opulent material.

5. Reflective space.

Fairways at the Bishops Avenue
Perhaps the only thing that can make marble a little more luxurious is adding in some reflective, mirrored furniture and we are all for it in a stylish bathroom! Talk about bringing some Hollywood glamour to the most practical room in the house!

6. Simple but dramatic.

Battersea
If you don't want to flood your bathroom with fancy finishes but you still want it to leave a lasting impression, try some industrial motifs! Dark, smooth, slate walls with bright white suite items will look brooding and beautiful. Think of it as the perfect bathroom for Batman!

7. Spa styling.

homify Classic style bathroom
Wow. A polished wooden floor, neutral walls, contrasting floating vanity and a bathtub that defies gravity have all created a zen spa bathroom like no other here! That tap is driving us absolutely wild and the feeling of calm here is so tangible!

8. With storage in mind.

Modern Shower room
Any bathroom needs a good amount of storage (unless you like having all of your toilet rolls out on show!), so take inspiration from this lovely space, which features inset wall shelves, floating shelves and a deep vanity unit. It doesn't even look cramped!

9. As fancy as you are!

Falkirk St
We have to say that the idea of a romantic bathroom would have confused us a little, before we saw this picture! Sheer curtains, detailed sink brackets, a fancy tub and a really beautiful mirror all make this a really lovely little bathroom. We even see a candle holder, for a little self-indulgence! 

10. Technology-minded.

Feature Showers and Steam Showers
If you love all mod-cons in your home and are always looking for the latest and greatest technology items to buy, don't overlook your bathroom! Investing in a really powerful, clever and energy efficient shower will not only guarantee you the best bathroom in your peer circle, it will also save you money in the long-run!

11. On-trend relaxation.

homify Modern Bathroom
It's no secret that gray is the color of the year for 2017, so why not think about using it to good effect in your bathroom? We love this traditional space, with a tiled bath surround and simple splashback, as it's the wall lights, contrasting vanity unit and shelves that add in a little modern edge.

12. Muted and marvelous.

St John's Wood
The soft tones in this bathroom make for such a clam and languid space that must feel energizing in the morning, but relaxing in the evening. The integrated mirror lights are a genius touch, but it's the mink-colored vanity that really captures our attention! What a lovely way to embrace a new neutral shade!

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this article: Accessorizing your bathroom the right way.

Which of these styles really spoke to you?

