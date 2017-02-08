How to make a small kitchen beautiful

In a small kitchen, open wall space can be important if you want to make the room feel larger, so if that is the case, basic shelves will be your new best friend! Taking up far less room than standard cabinets, but still offering bags of storage, they look modern and cool and keep a smaller room feeling so much more open and uncluttered. The more, the better, we say!

