How do I know which cushions are perfect for my home?

Choosing the right cushions for your home might not, on the face of it, seem like a really important thing, but once we show you just how much they can make or break a space, especially a living room, we think you'll have a far better understanding of why you need to think about them more carefully! Interior designers know that the right cushions are a gorgeous finishing touch to any room, but get them wrong and you can upset the balance of an otherwise fantastic room. We don't want you to fall into that trap, so we've compiled a list of things that you need to consider before you take the plunge with some new cushions.
Before you plump for the biggest cushions you can find, you need to think about the size of your sofa! Don;t forget that cushions need to look beautiful, but also be comfortable to lean against, otherwise they'll have to go on the floor every time you want to sit down!
If you're bored of your current cushions and fancy upgrading, just check to see if the integrity of your pads is still good. If it is, you can simply buy new covers, which will save you a huge amount of money!
Look around your rooms and really drink in the colors that you've already put in place, through furniture choices and small accessories. These are the hues that you will want to match with your new cushions, to pick out already present accent shades and support the main body of color! If you don't, the look won't be at all cohesive.
We love glitzy Moroccan cushions, but we know they wouldn't work in a Scandinavian living room, so be sure that you are accepting similar truths! Understand the style of your rooms and make sure that you're choosing patterns and fabrics that will support, rather than clash with, your themes.
Where are you desperate to add some new cushions? If your sofa is comfortable and stylish already, you might be adding bulk for the sake of it, but there are plenty of spots that can make great use of a cushion or two! Garden furniture is a great example, as it your bed! A few scatter cushions always make a spare bedroom look fabulous!
If you know what you want, which size will work best for you and where you can buy your preferred cushions, just stop and pop the kettle on. Have a cup of coffee and have a quick scan on the internet, to see if you can find a cheaper outlet, before you simply run to the shops and buy. You never know, you could save a small fortune and STILL get the exact look you wanted!
For more home furnishing ideas, take a look at this article: The power of mirrors explained in 10 pictures!