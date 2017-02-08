Country homes that have mastered the rustic aesthetic!

How many of us dream about escaping the city to an idyllic rustic home in the country? We think most of us do and in a bid to help you make the move from urban to country, we've found some houses that will give you all the motivation you need! All designed and decorated by fantastic creative professionals, we think you'll really enjoy the variety of rustic aesthetics that the interior designers, in particular, have captured in all of these homes. You'll definitely get a great handle on which motifs are essential for a truly rustic home! Come with us as we blow your minds with stone buildings, cozy kitchens and terrific textiles, as the countryside is very much waiting for you!