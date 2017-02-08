Country homes that have mastered the rustic aesthetic!

How many of us dream about escaping the city to an idyllic rustic home in the country? We think most of us do and in a bid to help you make the move from urban to country, we've found some houses that will give you all the motivation you need! All designed and decorated by fantastic creative professionals, we think you'll really enjoy the variety of rustic aesthetics that the interior designers, in particular, have captured in all of these homes. You'll definitely get a great handle on which motifs are essential for a truly rustic home! Come with us as we blow your minds with stone buildings, cozy kitchens and terrific textiles, as the countryside is very much waiting for you!
The outside of this home is utterly spectacular and with a steep pitched roof, great stone walls and perfectly manicured gardens, it looks like a picture postcard from the most rural spot in the world! Such promise!
Naturally, the stone motifs have followed suit into the interior of this exemplar cottage and we love the chimney breast here, in particular! Large, impactful and so tactile, it really dominates the space.
Even smaller fireplaces have made great use of the natural stone in this home, but take a closer look and you'll see that this one is ornamental, with a parquet backboard! Wow! What a perfect spot for a traditional armchair and some quiet reading!
Over in the UK, chapel conversions are hugely popular and you can see why here! The proportions of this building are fantastic, but just look at how rustic it looks as well, with white renders and chunky stone. We can't wait to see inside this one!
WOW! With all the original wood kept, there is no mistaking what this building used to be and what an impact it has! The plain walls really let all the wood shone and with some simple wool rugs, the space here feels cozy, warm and unapologetically rustic!
This is making us really want to tackle a chapel conversion! A heavy wooden rustic front door opens up to meet an impactful and striking staircase, all carved from wood by master craftsmen and you can't fake that kind of heritage or history!
We don't know about you, but when we think about rustic homes, we always picture farmhouses, with large roaring fires, a big kitchen and lashings of natural wood on the outside. We can see that this home has already mastered one of those gorgeous assumptions, but what about the rest?
We were right! The stripped wood here has such presence and history that the rustic vibe in this home is impossible to ignore! Traditional tweed textiles, jute rugs and a sociable kitchen, complete with antler light fixture, really lets you know that this is a REAL country home!
These stonework chimneys are really starting to make us envious now! A common motif in rustic homes, they just add a real sense of warmth and togetherness that is hard to beat. A stuffed animal bust above the mantle really reinforces the guiding design principles here too!
A little different this time, as this charming wooden home seems to be hiding itself away in the trees, but with a fully wooden facade, there is no getting away from the fact that this is a rustic cabin home with a difference. Is it just us, or does it look absolutely enormous?
BLIMEY! It really IS huge in here! Following a far more traditional take on a rustic barn conversion, the whole inside area has been left open-plan and boy does it look good for it! Wood everywhere, slouchy sofas and a visceral respect for the bones of the building have made this a rustic mansion!
We knew we'd find the ultimate rustic kitchen and here it is! With shaker-style cabinets, storage everywhere and a large range cooker, this is every inch a proper country kitchen, but then you look up and see all the exposed beams and whitewashed wood! What a space!
If you are really feeling the pull to the country, take a look at this article: A quaint country home with a modern edge.