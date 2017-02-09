This simple container home is bright, cozy and stylish

For those who are looking for affordable, practical and yet stylish housing solutions, container homes can seal the deal. The parts of such houses are manufactured in factories and then assembled quickly on the site preferred by the owner. These homes look simple on the outside, but are very comfortable, functional and visually appealing on the inside. And today, we are going to explore one such abode designed by the interior architects at Wu Take Kenzo Ltd. in Taiwan for a young couple with kids. It is not just spacious enough to cater to all daily needs, but also receives lots of natural light and is amply insulated.