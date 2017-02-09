Your browser is out-of-date.

This simple container home is bright, cozy and stylish

Justwords Justwords
伍乘研造有限公司, 伍乘研造有限公司 伍乘研造有限公司 Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

For those who are looking for affordable, practical and yet stylish housing solutions, container homes can seal the deal. The parts of such houses are manufactured in factories and then assembled quickly on the site preferred by the owner. These homes look simple on the outside, but are very comfortable, functional and visually appealing on the inside. And today, we are going to explore one such abode designed by the interior architects at Wu Take Kenzo Ltd. in Taiwan for a young couple with kids. It is not just spacious enough to cater to all daily needs, but also receives lots of natural light and is amply insulated.

There’s more to it!

伍乘研造有限公司, 伍乘研造有限公司 伍乘研造有限公司 Modern Houses
伍乘研造有限公司

伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司

From this angle, the house seems like a small black box made of metal sheets. But don’t worry, there’s much more to it! For now, observe how lush and refreshing the surroundings are.

Bold and linear.

伍乘研造有限公司, 伍乘研造有限公司 伍乘研造有限公司 Modern Houses
伍乘研造有限公司

伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司

As we move to the other side, the entire length of the house comes into view. Rendered in black metal and glass, the structure looks bold, trendy and unique. It is easy to understand that the rooms are linearly arranged and the layout is simple.

Indoors meet outdoors.

伍乘研造有限公司, 伍乘研造有限公司 伍乘研造有限公司 Modern Houses
伍乘研造有限公司

伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司

Large floor to ceiling glass windows allow the interiors of the container home to visually connect with the outdoors. This way, sunlight floods the interiors generously, and an open look is achieved. Stylish sconce lamps offer exterior lighting after dark.

Bright and playful.

伍乘研造有限公司, 伍乘研造有限公司 伍乘研造有限公司 Modern Living Room
伍乘研造有限公司

伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司

Massive sliding glass doors on either side make the entryway of the home bright and airy. Trendy lamps and insulation add to the attraction here, inviting the kids to play and have fun.

Cheers to good times!

伍乘研造有限公司, 伍乘研造有限公司 伍乘研造有限公司 Modern Kitchen
伍乘研造有限公司

伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司

This side of the house has been devoted to a small open kitchenette and a sleek grey bar counter attached with it. Trendy wrought iron stools with wooden seats add to the cozy ambiance along with the trendy lights. Large windows offer refreshing outdoor views as well.

The other side.

伍乘研造有限公司, 伍乘研造有限公司 伍乘研造有限公司 Modern Kitchen
伍乘研造有限公司

伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司

From this angle you can admire the white and petite kitchenette and its sleek, minimal lines. The drinks can easily be prepared here and then served on the grey counter. A beautiful creeper adds a refreshing touch to this space.

Industrial chic.

伍乘研造有限公司, 伍乘研造有限公司 伍乘研造有限公司 Modern Kitchen
伍乘研造有限公司

伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司

Gleaming steel counters and modern steel appliances make the full-fledged kitchen industrial as well as chic. Steel racks, trendy fixtures, and numerous cabinets and drawers make this space functional and comfy.

Minimal and warm bedroom.

伍乘研造有限公司, 伍乘研造有限公司 伍乘研造有限公司 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
伍乘研造有限公司

伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司

Adequately insulated on all sides, this bedroom wows with its minimal yet cozy appeal. soft carpeting on the floor and simple bedding promise relaxation and good dreams.

Small but practical bathroom.

伍乘研造有限公司, 伍乘研造有限公司 伍乘研造有限公司 Modern Houses
伍乘研造有限公司

伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司

Whitewashed walls make this small bathroom appear bright and airy. The compact sink is topped by a sleek and tall mirror with a shelf. The reflection also shows the inbuilt shelves on the other side which cater to storage needs.

Pretty passage.

伍乘研造有限公司, 伍乘研造有限公司 伍乘研造有限公司 Modern Houses
伍乘研造有限公司

伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司

This narrow but beautifully paved passage next to the house has been used to grow a small but lush garden. Note how the window ledge also offers ample space to grow potted herbs. This is a great spot for the kids to hang out or help with gardening.

Outdoor pleasures.

伍乘研造有限公司, 伍乘研造有限公司 伍乘研造有限公司 Modern Houses
伍乘研造有限公司

伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司
伍乘研造有限公司

Right in front of the entrance of the house, you will come across ample room for accommodating some simple outdoor furniture. This space is used for enjoying open air meals, relaxing or sunbathing.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

