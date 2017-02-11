Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautifully renovated and spacious villa from the 20s

Justwords Justwords
brandt+simon architekten Classic style houses
More and more homeowners are choosing to renovate old properties in a modern and stylish manner, rather than demolishing them. So, when the architects at Brandt+Simon Architekten were approached to revamp this double-storied villa in Berlin, they were very excited. And today, we have brought you images of this wonderful home which was originally built in 1920, but looks fresh, young and elegant like never before. The interiors are spacious and bright, with multiple windows allowing the sun to flood every room. Though the rooms are unfurnished at the moment, you will be able to see that the design scheme followed is simple and minimal. Wooden flooring runs throughout the villa except the bathrooms, ensuring a warm and cozy ambiance.

Elegant north facade.

north facade brandt+simon architekten villa,Berlin,restoration,renovation,conversion,facade,dormer
north facade

Viewed from this vantage point, the villa looks large and lofty, with a hint of colonial style architecture rendered with simplicity. White exterior walls make it seem bigger than it is, and gently sloping roofs with dormer windows keep the old world charm alive. The green surroundings of the house make it a perfect spot to get away from city life and unwind in peace.

West facade.

west facade brandt+simon architekten villa,Berlin,restoration,renovation,conversion
west facade

This sketch of the west facade helps you appreciate the wholesome beauty of the villa. You can clearly see that the historic lines of architecture have been preserved, while introducing more modern windows. The difference in textures between the walls of the different floors and the roofs is apparent too.

Spacious and chic entrance.

entrance brandt+simon architekten villa,Berlin,restoration,renovation,conversion,facade,dormer,entrance
entrance

Bright white walls and stylish grey tiles on the floor make the entrance hall elegant and charming. It is quite spacious, bright and feature doors leading to different parts of the villa. The main door flaunts a porthole-like window and a semicircular glazing above it to let natural light enter this space. The double-height space in the middle also ensures an airy feel here.

Large and bright living.

living room brandt+simon architekten
living room

Surrounded by tall and sleek glass windows on two sides, the living area stays flooded with sunlight throughout the day. These windows also allow you to admire the lush outdoors with ease and make for a refreshing and peaceful setting. Warm wooden flooring and smooth white walls ensure that the space looks simple, cozy yet trendy.

Splash of blue.

child´s room brandt+simon architekten villa,Berlin,restoration,renovation,conversion,kid´s room,dormer,pillar,attic,blue
child´s room

Refreshing shades of blue brighten up this kid’s room, while the dormer window makes way for the sunlight to fill this space. Wooden flooring offers warmth and homeliness.

Youthful green.

child´s room brandt+simon architekten villa,Berlin,restoration,renovation,conversion,kid´s room,dormer,pillar,attic,green
child´s room

Another kid’s room has been splashed with vibrant shades of green which make this space young, energetic and hopeful. The layout is same as the room we saw before.

Stylish bathroom.

bathroom brandt+simon architekten villa,Berlin,restoration,renovation,conversion,bathroom,green,tiles
bathroom

Simple yet elegant, this bathroom wows with its smooth white walls and neat grey floor tiles. The small tiles lining the area under the array of mirrors are in various shades of teal and add oodles of spunk here. The mirrors lend the illusion of extra space and conceal storage space behind them. We also admire the sleek and trendy sanitary fixtures.

Creative touch.

bathroom brandt+simon architekten villa,Berlin,restoration,renovation,conversion,bathroom,green,tiles
bathroom

The tub in the bathroom is a smooth, white and curvy affair which makes for sensuous and enchanting baths. But the arrangement of small teal tiles behind it looks very creative and unique. The wall-mounted towel rack on the right offers sufficient functionality here.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

