​Seven wonderful dividers: keep your entrance and living room separate

In many modern homes, one may notice that the living room and entryway often merge. While this may not be an ideal situation, conditions like less space can trigger such a design move. The entrance should typically be kept separate from the living room as it accords privacy and also allows you to remove your outside gear like shoes, hats and coats before you actually step into the home. So, if you want to avoid bringing everyone right into the living room, you can create an entryway with these neat divider ideas. Come and have a look.