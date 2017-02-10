​Timeless beauty in an old chalet

This classic home from the 1930s may have been in a slightly dilapidated condition earlier, but with the right designer love and care, it has received a whole new lease of life. What we really like about this renovated property is the fact that the designers were not averse to keeping the old elements alive, albeit with a whole new twist. This ensures that the home wears its timeless beauty on its sleeve, which in fact leaves a lasting impression on the mind of the visitor as well. The house has been transformed by professionals at ARCHITEKTURBÜRO PRELL AND PARTNER MBB ARCHITECTS. Join us in this before and after tour of this beautiful home today.
Like a breath of fresh air, the facade of the home comes across as charming and imposing all at once. Yet, these classic good looks also needed an update as they did not represent the new modern style values any longer. The old wooden structure required a revamp so that the chalet-like aura could be kept intact in a more modern context.
The present day structure stands on its own style ground with a wow factor in place. The angular look has been borne by the geometrical three-dimensional artistic take, which the designers have accorded to the space. The two box-like structures stand at each other’s corners and give you an expansive, diagonal look, while the red paint does much to highlight the trendy aura of the space. Glass sheets have replaced wood even as the A-line rooftop stands on attention in keeping with the old values of the home. The deck also follows the angles of the structure and comes alive with exposed cement pathways.
Earlier, the interiors of the home wore a rather gloomy look, which got very little help from the large glass windows. This was due to the low hanging eaves of the rooftop outside as well as the dark furnishing and heavy furniture inside.
Now the interiors enjoy a cool minimalism. The Scandinavian scheme with a light polish and its natural grain shining elegantly on the floor showcases its understated richness. The simple white columns have replaced the heavy wooden railings and the space enjoys an open layout with a step to separate the areas—smart move indeed! The simple dining table and molded chairs as well as the dark polished cabinets of the kitchen on one side ensure that there is a defining scheme in place.
The living room has done away with all the unnecessary frills of the heavy-handed patterns and heavy tapestry to make way for linear furniture and neutral hues. Yet, the causal side has also been taken care of with the polka dot accent cushions and the contrast hue for the coffee table in the center.