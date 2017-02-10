​Timeless beauty in an old chalet

This classic home from the 1930s may have been in a slightly dilapidated condition earlier, but with the right designer love and care, it has received a whole new lease of life. What we really like about this renovated property is the fact that the designers were not averse to keeping the old elements alive, albeit with a whole new twist. This ensures that the home wears its timeless beauty on its sleeve, which in fact leaves a lasting impression on the mind of the visitor as well. The house has been transformed by professionals at ARCHITEKTURBÜRO PRELL AND PARTNER MBB ARCHITECTS. Join us in this before and after tour of this beautiful home today.