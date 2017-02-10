​A luxurious barn

Today, homify takes you to a place filled with the comfort of a home-cooked meal and all the trappings of a simple life. But this does not mean that we have left the world of elegance and luxury behind. This next home, designed by professionals at Jeffery Dungan Architects in Birmingham, UK is an old barn, which has been converted with the use of modern and neo-classic elements to create a stunning eclectic and warm space where living becomes a matter of joy and peace. Come and have a look at this solid home with us.
The old facade of the home spells class and stately beauty in the most under stated manner. The barn-style home had a tall slanting ceiling, sitting in an A-line form with a spire on top. In front, the driveway came to a wide and grinding halt and one could almost picture carriages coming to a stop here for the home owners and their guests to grace the space.
With the advent of time, the home too was given a few subtle changes to make it look refreshed, more than anything else. While the entire facade was given a scrub down and repairs happened with freshly polished doors and window frames, the greenery around the property was also taken care of. The designers have managed to install asymmetrical lawns on both sides so that the barn has a more cozy and wholesome look.
Upon closer inspection, the home shows us some stellar design qualities that create the structure. The stone foundation rises upwards in a classic way, while the slim wooden planks make the home a rather quaint looking one with windows peeping out.
The home stands tall with all the quaint countryside charm that it can muster. The result is an edifice of sorts in stone and wood. It also has small balconies and pretty doors as well as some lattice work for the windows.
The jumble of wood and the warmth of the close hanging beams and columns makes this a space that you may never want to leave. The rich interiors have the adornment of wooden fixtures as well as glass windows which bring in sunlight from their height. Further, the neutral hued and comfortable sink-in couches are accented by cream colored cushions and throw pillows of various sizes. In the distance, one can see the kitchen and dining area as well as a swing in this open layout.
This living room with its delicate features and solid furniture will beckon you to take a seat and gaze out of the large bank of windows at the abounding greenery.
Classic monochrome comes to do up the traditional elements of this kitchen with its modern appliances in attendance.