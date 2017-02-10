​A luxurious barn

Today, homify takes you to a place filled with the comfort of a home-cooked meal and all the trappings of a simple life. But this does not mean that we have left the world of elegance and luxury behind. This next home, designed by professionals at Jeffery Dungan Architects in Birmingham, UK is an old barn, which has been converted with the use of modern and neo-classic elements to create a stunning eclectic and warm space where living becomes a matter of joy and peace. Come and have a look at this solid home with us.