Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​10 shower stalls to choose over bulky tubs

Justwords Justwords
BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Bathroom
Loading admin actions …

The bathtub may be a symbol of luxury and elegance in classic and modern bath spaces, yet the newly evolved shower stall is not one to be left behind. Come and check out how you can fix unique shower stalls and do away with bulky bathtubs in your compact urban home. These 10 shower stalls will leave you inspired.

​Luxurious den.

Interior with garden, mg2 architetture mg2 architetture Modern Bathroom
mg2 architetture

mg2 architetture
mg2 architetture
mg2 architetture

In this bathroom, the designers have created a living room-like vibe with layers of luxury, which can be seen in the shower stall as well. The bracket-less walls and the seamless sheets of glass adhere to the luxury quotient of this space.

Hint of the East.

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Bathroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

The Orient has come alive with this neat shower stall, which brings in a rustic and grey stone flavor with its glass walls. The accompanying glass slats on the bureau and the textured tiles add to the tantalizing effect.

​Go geometric.

Kolekcje Ceramiki Paradyż, Ceramika Paradyż Ceramika Paradyż Eclectic style bathroom
Ceramika Paradyż

Ceramika Paradyż
Ceramika Paradyż
Ceramika Paradyż

In this bathroom and shower stall, the designers have played with the different patterns. The linear beauty of lines as well as various shapes like the ovals that have been embossed on the textured tiles of this delicate looking shower stall with a vibrant yet earthy tiled pattern on one side enhances the richness of the space.

Mosaic brightness.

Sottotetti Corso Garibaldi, Napoli, GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO Interior design
GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO

GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO
GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO
GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO

In this white bathroom, the designers have injected a dose of glorious, yet understated brightness and color with a shimmering mosaic wall of brown and white in the large shower stall.

​Make a bold statement.

Home Appia Antica, CAFElab studio CAFElab studio Industrial style bathroom
CAFElab studio

Home Appia Antica

CAFElab studio
CAFElab studio
CAFElab studio

Take a cue from this shower stall and layer it with shades of red to make a stunning visual statement in a white bathroom. The glass shower doors further amplify the effect of this fiery wall!

​Rustic beauty.

La Segreta, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Mediterranean style bathrooms
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

The designers have played with the rustic here by creating an exotic tiled wall of art within the shower stall under the raw beams. The stall itself is encased in walls that reach halfway up.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​Keeping the Shower in the center.

Box doccia curvi, SILVERPLAT SILVERPLAT BathroomBathtubs & showers
SILVERPLAT

SILVERPLAT
SILVERPLAT
SILVERPLAT

This bathroom keeps the shower as the show stopper with a grey tiled wall in the center of the minimalist luxurious scheme of things. Beige and black make a good combination with the grey wall bearing the shower heads.

​Earthy modern beauty.

TER, studioSAL_14 studioSAL_14 Minimalist style bathroom Marble
studioSAL_14

studioSAL_14
studioSAL_14
studioSAL_14

Modern art seems to have descended over this bathroom with its asymmetrical niche that holds the quirky yet ultra-modern shower stall. The rest of the bathroom has a becoming palette of earthy hues.

​Industrial chic shower stall.

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Industrial style bathroom
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

The barn-style table for the sink and the cogs on one side as well as the white brick-style tiling makes this shower stall an industrial chic one. The pattern on the floor of the shower stall adds a quirky dimension.

​Comfort in classic simplicity.

Collezione 2010, NEUTRA DESIGN NEUTRA DESIGN Bathroom
NEUTRA DESIGN

NEUTRA DESIGN
NEUTRA DESIGN
NEUTRA DESIGN

The designers have taken the classic beach side shower stall and given it monochrome stripes in the form of a curtain for a playful look, while the rest of the space bears sophisticated simplicity. For more inspiring ideas, take a look at  - 7 habits for a clean and organized house!

Get lost in the woods with this beauty
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks