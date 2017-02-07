Your browser is out-of-date.

27 wardrobes easy to build that will make your dreams come true

Justwords Justwords
CASA M - 2013 TORINO, POINT. ARCHITECTS POINT. ARCHITECTS Scandinavian style dressing room
It is the ultimate dream of every home owner to have plenty of space to stow away one’s essentials. There are many designer solutions that go from neat to chic with practical aspects so that one may have the wardrobe of one’s dreams. At homify, we have very helpfully put together a collage of 27 wardrobes that will solve all your storage woes! Prepare to get inspired, big time.

​Closet plus bathroom.

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern Dressing Room Wood
Tarimas de Autor

The closet that is attached with the bathroom makes for an easy access and even easier dressing—just imagine the time you would save with this one.

Planned dimensions.

Casa Moderna en Valdemorillo, Canexel Canexel Classic style dressing room
Canexel

It would serve you well to plan the dimensions of your wardrobe in keeping with your belongings and the size of the available space, much like this one.

​Minimal and organized.

APPARTAMENTO , Architetto del Piano Architetto del Piano Modern Dressing Room
Architetto del Piano

This closet has a minimal look accentuated by lighting while the orderliness is down to the well-organised storage spaces.

​In the attic.

Mansarda, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Minimalist dressing room
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

This closet has been built in the attic-like space with made-to-measure cupboards, flanking an entire wall under the heavy beams.

​Nestled in the bedroom.

CASA OC, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Eclectic style dressing rooms White
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

This closet has been discreetly cut into one side of the bedroom with a “barely there” presence, until the cream hued doors open.

​Corner closet.

Rehabilitación bajocubierta, TEKNIA ESTUDIO TEKNIA ESTUDIO Scandinavian style dressing room
TEKNIA ESTUDIO

Plasterboard walls have been used here to create a small nook for the closet.

​Sleek wooden cabin.

Appartamento SK alla Giudecca, Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Modern Dressing Room
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti

This small wooden cabin has been built in a narrow space for lots of storage.

​Melange of color and material.

CASA M - 2013 TORINO, POINT. ARCHITECTS POINT. ARCHITECTS Scandinavian style dressing room
POINT. ARCHITECTS

Fruity hued yellow walls complement the light polished wooden fixtures in this wardrobe.

​Compact neutral hued closet.

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist dressing room
bdastudio

A classic molded feature sits above the door frame of this contemporary wardrobe.

​Chic and neat.

Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega

Low shelves and plenty of wide stripes give this space a fashionable feel.

​Functionality at its best.

LOFT 4, Valtorta srl Valtorta srl Modern Dressing Room
Valtorta srl

The closet has been fit into the attic with comfortable seating.

​Modern closet with frosted walls.

Ristrutturazione Appartamento Privato, Pardo Gaetano Architetto Pardo Gaetano Architetto Modern Dressing Room
Pardo Gaetano Architetto

This modern white closet has frosted walls for a beatific effect.

​Stylish and meticulous.

Vestidor, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern Dressing Room
Trestrastos

Step up your style quotient with these drawers.

​Warehouse-style classic closet.

homify Modern Dressing Room
homify

Checkerboard flooring gives a fresh look to this warehouse-style closet.

Simple open-shelved closet.

Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega

​Vintage-style glamorous wardrobe.

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Eclectic style dressing rooms
Deu i Deu

This closet serves as a vintage-style glamour room with its cloud-like look and solid doors.

​Low-cost and space saving closet.

Home Staging a Ponte Milvio, Flavia Case Felici Flavia Case Felici Classic style dressing room
Flavia Case Felici

Invest in an old school hanger holder and own a cost-effective storage corner

​Colorful and vibrant hued shelves.

homify Eclectic style dressing rooms
homify

Create an aura with some greenery and lighting with these vibrant hued shelves.

​Space management through a sliding-door closet.

homify Modern Dressing Room
homify

A sliding door ushers you into this white wardrobe while a modern and urbane feel descends over your senses.

​Cozy and orderly.

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Scandinavian style dressing room
Egue y Seta

This closet brings on a neat look with art work in one corner.

Compact walk-in closet.

REFORMA DE APARTAMENTO EN DONOSTIA, ERRASTI ERRASTI Modern Dressing Room
ERRASTI

Closet with dressing table and mirror.

La reforma new-vintage de Gonzalo y Eva, emmme studio emmme studio Classic style dressing room
emmme studio

Closet with storage and seating arrangements.

CASA ÉQUER, Molins Design Molins Design Mediterranean style dressing room Wood White
Molins Design

Sophisticated white closet with wooden shelves.

-, TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS Modern Dressing Room
TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS

Aqua-touch to the closet.

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Mediterranean style dressing room
Egue y Seta

Industrial chic closet with celebrity-style mirror.

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Eclectic style dressing rooms
Egue y Seta

Wardrobe with separator.

homify Modern Dressing Room
homify

Take a look at few other ideas that might interest you - 25 unique fences for your home!

A home that is both rustic and modern!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

