27 wardrobes easy to build that will make your dreams come true

It is the ultimate dream of every home owner to have plenty of space to stow away one’s essentials. There are many designer solutions that go from neat to chic with practical aspects so that one may have the wardrobe of one’s dreams. At homify, we have very helpfully put together a collage of 27 wardrobes that will solve all your storage woes! Prepare to get inspired, big time.
The closet that is attached with the bathroom makes for an easy access and even easier dressing—just imagine the time you would save with this one.
It would serve you well to plan the dimensions of your wardrobe in keeping with your belongings and the size of the available space, much like this one.
This closet has a minimal look accentuated by lighting while the orderliness is down to the well-organised storage spaces.
This closet has been built in the attic-like space with made-to-measure cupboards, flanking an entire wall under the heavy beams.
This closet has been discreetly cut into one side of the bedroom with a “barely there” presence, until the cream hued doors open.
Plasterboard walls have been used here to create a small nook for the closet.
This small wooden cabin has been built in a narrow space for lots of storage.
Fruity hued yellow walls complement the light polished wooden fixtures in this wardrobe.
A classic molded feature sits above the door frame of this contemporary wardrobe.
Low shelves and plenty of wide stripes give this space a fashionable feel.
The closet has been fit into the attic with comfortable seating.
This modern white closet has frosted walls for a beatific effect.
Step up your style quotient with these drawers.
Checkerboard flooring gives a fresh look to this warehouse-style closet.
This closet serves as a vintage-style glamour room with its cloud-like look and solid doors.
Invest in an old school hanger holder and own a cost-effective storage corner
Create an aura with some greenery and lighting with these vibrant hued shelves.
A sliding door ushers you into this white wardrobe while a modern and urbane feel descends over your senses.
This closet brings on a neat look with art work in one corner.
