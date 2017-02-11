5 American dream homes

It's safe to say most of us have seen those giant, stately American style homes and dreamed of having one. You know the ones—the big, double story houses with covered terraces, white fences, healthy lawns, flawlessly painted weatherboards, shuttered windows, wooden floorboards, open kitchens.

They are usually the home of our favorite sitcom family, or line the streets of the neighborhood we so often drive through. These are the homes most of us either want to have, or are on the way to having. But, if you are still in the market of building one, or simply curious as to how this style of house looks inside, take a look through these 5 properties, all built by general contractors THE WHITE HOUSE AMERICAN DREAM HOMES GMBH.

The company title says it all—these houses are grandiose, they are bold, confident and luxurious. We think you will also be impressed.