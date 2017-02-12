Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 beautiful wooden homes

Justwords Justwords
Гостевые домики , Dmitriy Khanin Dmitriy Khanin Eclectic style houses Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Houses can be built with a range of materials and in a number of shapes and sizes. One person may prefer a luxurious residence made of concrete and glass while another may be inclined to live in a monochromatic minimalist house. But no matter which style you prefer, one material that fits all is wood! There are very few people who would not admire the warm rustic appeal of this lovely natural material. Let’s have a look at 10 beautiful examples of wooden houses in a variety of styles that will take your breath away!

​1. The charm of a log house.

Дом в Пушкино, Смарт Вуд Смарт Вуд Rustic style house
Смарт Вуд

Смарт Вуд
Смарт Вуд
Смарт Вуд

Large logs impart a grand look to a house! Besides looking gorgeous, a log house can also be constructed easily. However, ensure that the logs are treated before use and that the floor is firm enough to bear the logs’ weight!

2. Using planks and beams.

Фото обложки профиля, Alphome/АльпХоум Alphome/АльпХоум
Alphome/АльпХоум

Alphome/АльпХоум
Alphome/АльпХоум
Alphome/АльпХоум

Natural, unpainted wooden planks and pillars lend an elegant rustic charm to the house. Additionally, this kind of house is sturdy and provides insulation from heat and sound.

3. ​Creative designs.

Smart Wood - баня и летняя кухня, Smart Wood Smart Wood Rustic style house
Smart Wood

Smart Wood
Smart Wood
Smart Wood

Logs and wooden planks can be arranged in very creative and innovative designs for a beautiful effect. However, it is important to maintain them well, especially in harsh climates. Application of a mineral oil is a good way to protect wood.

4. ​A blend of rustic and contemporary.

Гостевые домики , Dmitriy Khanin Dmitriy Khanin Eclectic style houses Wood Wood effect
Dmitriy Khanin

Dmitriy Khanin
Dmitriy Khanin
Dmitriy Khanin

A wooden house can be modern too! Look at this stunning contemporary residence composed of logs on the ground floor, while the upper floor is an ingenious structure comprising solid wood panels teamed with a glass wall!

5. ​Design possibilities.

Wooden houses., Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION. Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION. Classic style houses
Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION.

Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION.
Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION.
Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION.

Columns, moldings, roof cladding, a chimney and detailing – everything that is possible in a concrete house is also possible in a wooden house, making it a picture of sophistication!

6. ​Beautiful minimalism.

Дом под Харьковом, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Minimalist house
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

Vertical and horizontal panels of wood come together for a lovely minimalist effect! Large windows, metal railings and the recessed lights dotting the ceiling add a dollop of modernity.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. ​The rural retreat.

Wooden houses., Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION. Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION. Classic style houses
Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION.

Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION.
Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION.
Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION.

The comfortable and quaint look of a country home is so refreshing! Black, brown and white makes a charming color palette against the surrounding greenery.

8. A modern look with landscaping.

Банный дом , Pavelchik Design Pavelchik Design Eclectic style houses
Pavelchik Design

Pavelchik Design
Pavelchik Design
Pavelchik Design

A combination of materials and textures combined with a landscaped garden creates a spectacular contemporary abode! Note the aesthetic use of stone, wood and glass in this house near the sea.

9. ​Prefabricated beauty.

Коттедж в Венгрии, Eugene Chekhov Eugene Chekhov Minimalist house
Eugene Chekhov

Eugene Chekhov
Eugene Chekhov
Eugene Chekhov

The various sections and parts of a prefabricated house are easily assembled at the location to make a lovely home.

​10. A solid affair.

ДОМ В ПОСЕЛКЕ ПОЛИВАНОВО, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Scandinavian style houses
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

Using solid wood is a great idea for an impressive, stately appearance. The sturdy and warm look of the walls is in perfect harmony with the large glass windows and soft yellow glow of the lights.

These 10 striking houses are an inspiration for all lovers of wood who are looking for ideas to craft a stylish residence! Here are few more inspiring ideas - 10 marvelous ideas for a kitchen island!

A beautiful home in New Orleans
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks