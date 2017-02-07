A home that is both rustic and modern!

A gorgeous house in a Mediterranean environment – a dream lifestyle indeed! Today we’re going to check out a beautiful residence in the historical city of Frankenberg in Germany. Conceived and executed by the expert team of home builders at Fingerhaus GMBH, the house showcases stylish comfort in an open-plan design. Rustic notes are seamlessly fused in the contemporary decor, resulting in a residence that is a delight to live in! Let’s take the tour!
What a serene ambiAnce for this remarkably soothing color palette! The calm neutral beige of the walls is beautifully complemented by the dark tiled roof, with multiple windows creating a bright and open effect. Set amid abundant greenery, this house looks like the perfect restful retreat.
The facade looks sleek and contemporary. The different volumes of the roof and varying sizes of the windows create a unique, creative look that heightens the trendiness of the residence.
Standing at the entrance, we receive clues to the contemporary nature of the interiors. The sleek grey door with frosted glass panels and trendy handle, as well as the modern light and gleaming mailbox are indicators of the decor within!
The living room is a remarkably elegant blend of white, cream and grey, further enhanced by the trendy lamp and the striking red accent wall with modern art. The glass doors ensure a sufficiency of natural light and fresh air.
Adding a dollop of rustic beauty, we have this stunning wooden staircase that looks striking above the elegant grey floor and exposed brick wall. The large potted plant contributes a refreshing splash of color.
What a creative dining arrangement! The simple wooden table is enlivened by different kinds of eye-catching chairs – this is indeed an ingenious idea!
The vibrant kitchen is a delight! The lively red accents and trendy lighting heighten the stylish effect of the wooden countertop and sleek white cabinets. The unique chair adds a dollop of quirkiness.
The neutral color palette continues to the bedroom, which has a cozy, peaceful ambiance. The windows have a designer look that adds a touch of style to the room.
This is one bathroom we wouldn’t want to leave! The classy monochromatic decor with brick-patterned walls, the sloping roof, the modern sanitary ware and the glass door come together in perfect harmony!
The ideal addition to a house is a patio with a view of the lawn!
Wickerwork furniture and a slatted wooden floor is a lovely choice for a rustic patio!
The view of the beautiful garden is the perfect way to finish the tour!
Fingerhaus GMBH have created a stylish and comfortable home within an open-plan design, giving the residents a dream home!