A home that is both rustic and modern!

A gorgeous house in a Mediterranean environment – a dream lifestyle indeed! Today we’re going to check out a beautiful residence in the historical city of Frankenberg in Germany. Conceived and executed by the expert team of home builders at Fingerhaus GMBH, the house showcases stylish comfort in an open-plan design. Rustic notes are seamlessly fused in the contemporary decor, resulting in a residence that is a delight to live in! Let’s take the tour!