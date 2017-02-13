A designer home

The 2-floor home bears a sober gray facade boasting of clean lines & narrow windows, and the frontage is seemingly simple. This dwelling is equipped with fabulous outdoor spaces & the rear side is no exception. The amazing clean-cut terrace dazzles in pleasing modernity and offers a warm & inviting space enveloped by greenery- perfect for outdoor dining and socializing.

This image also allows for a good look at this home’s prime design features: an abundance of transparent glass opening up nearly every interior space to splendid exterior vistas & oodles of natural light, and multiple outdoor spaces on each story- thriving on the magnificent location to the maximum possible.