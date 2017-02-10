Love in the country: a character-filled rustic home

This country farmhouse is for those who have the country in their hearts. It gives us the very best of the rustic style yet it is shaped like a ranch on an amazing block of land which reminds us of the little house on the prairie. Warm and welcoming; from the stonework to the chimneys, to the subtle elements that mimic French and English cottages, this home will make you want to move to the countryside to live the dream.
Let's take a look!
The home, designed by the architects from Jeffrey Dungan Architects rests on a large, grassy property surrounded by mature trees. The acreage is vast and expansive, offering an undisturbed view of the neighboring countryside.
The stonework is reminiscent of England, yet the porch reminds us of a Western ranch. It all ties together to create a wonderful blend of country charm.
A view of the side of the house shows an array of wooden shutters which face out onto the lawn that stretches endlessly out towards the countryside. The air is peaceful, undisturbed and soothing.
If you love homes with healing views, don't miss this one!
The interior is generous and the elegant atmosphere is immediately felt. There is a blend of natural materials along with high-quality state of the art technologies. The well-lit dining room takes center stage in this image as it is surrounded by a spectacle of windows which fill the home with light and brilliance. The high-ceiling is impressive and is the perfect setting for the ornate chandelier. The blend of wood and glass, creates a rustic feel with a touch of nostalgia.
This home has its own little saloon, tucked away in this corner that houses a small bar, sink, and stools. Exposed beams and rough stonework add to this bar's rough-around-the-edges atmosphere.
The living room is its own spectacle! It takes a little while to fully absorb all the textures, materials, styles and cowboy-inspired yet trendy furniture and accessories. There are historical elements such as the wooden artifact's on the wall, salvaged wood, vintage furniture which is blended beautifully with modern objects which possess neutral and welcoming tones.
In this image we can see that the house has a ranch-like feel—from the stonework to the salvaged beams to the interior walls, the texture draws us in by its rawness. The large dimensions emphasize a sense of grandiosity, whilst the mount of the cattle on the wall makes its own statement.