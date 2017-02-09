A perfect countryside retreat

Quaint and magical—that is the charm of this classic stone retreat, veiled amidst lush foliage of the beautiful British landscapes. This cottage by the river is indeed a treat to the senses! Wide, stone-set quarters, nestled together for a cluster of wings—within which much laughter and family time may happily erupt! The architects at Jeffery Duncan Architects has created a wonderfully soothing and solid estate. Come and find out more about the magnetic lure of this striking home!
The very glance of the facade will take you back to the days of yore, with the appealing village spires and fireplaces, around which people would gather. The varied shades of brown and the well-manicured greenery welcome you as stone and wood grace the front of the home. The various wings loom ahead as you approach the house via the winding driveway.
The slant of the roof peaks above the sturdy porch, which is built like a covered pergola. The brackets holding the beams aloft hang low and make for a cozy statement. Stone tiles and shingles on the rooftop as well as the varied grains of wooden planks give it all a whimsical look upon closer inspection.
The modern pieces in this living room have been rendered with classic upholstery in neutral shades. A rustic touch enters the scheme of things with the help of the fireplace that breaks the monotony of the sleek wooden ceiling. The delicate looking wrought iron chandelier is also a pretty addition here. The setting of the furniture makes for good flow of warmth and conversation. The glass windows on either wall create an open look.
The home brings in a hint of the exotic along with the rustic. This lounge has a stone fireplace with a wavy pattern within. The wooden plates mounted on one side of the wall ensure that a hint of tribal flavor is visible. In the meantime, the lamp on the windowsill makes for a practical addition to this reading corner. The rug ties it all in.
One can imagine sitting in this corner to enjoy the sunset next to the fireplace. The large fireplace has been built right next to the window with a simple wooden chair next to it, for much simplicity and charm. The beams on top are exposed and set in a cross, which helps in creating a sense of warmth. The wavy pattern can be seen in the inset of the fireplace here as well.
This splendid kitchen is all about royal yet rustic polished arches and white cabinets that bring in a well balanced visual. The island and stools as well as the wrought iron lamp on top create just the right look.
The simple banquette is the perfect breakfast nook, tucked to one side of the lofty chimney and the pretty backsplash.
