Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A perfect countryside retreat

Justwords Justwords
Cottage on the River, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Rustic style house Stone Green
Loading admin actions …

Quaint and magical—that is the charm of this classic stone retreat, veiled amidst lush foliage of the beautiful British landscapes. This cottage by the river is indeed a treat to the senses! Wide, stone-set quarters, nestled together for a cluster of wings—within which much laughter and family time may happily erupt! The architects at Jeffery Duncan Architects has created a wonderfully soothing and solid estate. Come and find out more about the magnetic lure of this striking home!

​Charm personified in the facade.

Cottage on the River, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Rustic style house Stone Green
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Cottage on the River

Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

The very glance of the facade will take you back to the days of yore, with the appealing village spires and fireplaces, around which people would gather. The varied shades of brown and the well-manicured greenery welcome you as stone and wood grace the front of the home. The various wings loom ahead as you approach the house via the winding driveway.

​The pretty porch.

Cottage on the River, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Rustic style house Wood Green
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Cottage on the River

Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

The slant of the roof peaks above the sturdy porch, which is built like a covered pergola. The brackets holding the beams aloft hang low and make for a cozy statement. Stone tiles and  shingles on the rooftop as well as the varied grains of wooden planks give it all a whimsical look upon closer inspection.

​Rustic touches in a contemporary setting.

Cottage on the River, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Living room Stone Brown
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Cottage on the River

Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

The modern pieces in this living room have been rendered with classic upholstery in neutral shades. A rustic touch enters the scheme of things with the help of the fireplace that breaks the monotony of the sleek wooden ceiling. The delicate looking wrought iron chandelier is also a pretty addition here. The setting of the furniture makes for good flow of warmth and conversation. The glass windows on either wall create an open look.

​Exotic aura in the lounging area.

Cottage on the River, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Living room Wood Beige
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Cottage on the River

Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

The home brings in a hint of the exotic along with the rustic. This lounge has a stone fireplace with a wavy pattern within. The wooden plates mounted on one side of the wall ensure that a hint of tribal flavor is visible. In the meantime, the lamp on the windowsill makes for a practical addition to this reading corner. The rug ties it all in.

​Farmhouse style.

Cottage on the River, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Study/office Stone White
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Cottage on the River

Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

One can imagine sitting in this corner to enjoy the sunset next to the fireplace. The large fireplace has been built right next to the window with a simple wooden chair next to it, for much simplicity and charm. The beams on top are exposed and set in a cross, which helps in creating a sense of warmth. The wavy pattern can be seen in the inset of the fireplace here as well.

​Magnificent kitchen.

Cottage on the River, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Kitchen Wood Beige
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Cottage on the River

Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

This splendid kitchen is all about royal yet rustic polished arches and white cabinets that bring in a well balanced visual. The island and stools as well as the wrought iron lamp on top create just the right look.

​Relish a cozy breakfast.

Cottage on the River, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Kitchen Wood Beige
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

Cottage on the River

Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Jeffrey Dungan Architects

The simple banquette is the perfect breakfast nook, tucked to one side of the lofty chimney and the pretty backsplash.

For more ideas, take another tour - The perfect, rustic, holiday log cabin for you!

Fun and flashy: a charming family home
Could this be the ultimate rustic home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks