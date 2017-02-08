Full of charm and comfort, a family home to copy!

Imbibing the charm of typical European architecture, a contemporary German home is the ultimate blend of sophistication and comfort. Adhering to this very idea, the team from Fingerhaus GMBH—a group of eminent home builders in Germany, has designed this utilitarian house. The family home perfectly replicates the conventional, simple, and stately style that one could see in the classical buildings of this region. Elegance underscores the residence and forms a defining style in its own subtle way. Have a look at this home in our new idea book!