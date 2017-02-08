A modern home in a rustic setting

A modern home—set in a magnificent tower like structure with a myriad of rustic touches – intriguing, right? Wait, we are not done yet! These subtle strokes go forth to define the eclectic space even in its minimal and stark scheme of things. The home builders at Fingerhaus GMBH in Germany have done an amazing job in creating a home that is truly worth taking a tour of! Join us as we make our way through this dwelling to know more!