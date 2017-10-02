Extraordinary homes: 5 houses that you HAVE to see!

Novelty housing isn't for everyone, but with a host of talented architects out there right now, there is a lot of scope for experimenting with the standard format that so many homes conform to.
We've found five of the most daring and unforgettable ones! With breathtaking locations, out of this world designs and yet a host of practicality too, these buildings prove that if you can dream it, you can create it! If you love being a little more adventurous and have a lot of time for the quirkier and more bizarre side of life, then come with us, as you'll love what we have to show you!
Not a home for anyone with a fear of heights, this five-story stunner is chock-full of practical touches, such as a garage (!), while enjoying amazing views out to see. Talk about gravity and expectation-defying! With bedrooms on the lower floors, we bet there is a real sense of calm and relaxation inside. If you like solitude and absolute privacy, this one is for you!
Found in the Swiss Alps, this utterly phenomenal galvanized cabin home is found at a staggering 3256 meters altitude! The perfect choice of materials allows for exceptional insulation, as well as camouflage, and we'd be more than happy to live here! If you love snow sports, then you can probably ski down to the grocery store!
Tokyo really knows how to step things up a notch, as this incredible corner intersection house is such an unusual design! Located in a busy district, the architects here really used the space they had to work with to create a building that is engaging, fun and a perfect blend of angles!
This wonderful home in Korea is not only gorgeous to look at, it is also fantastically eco-friendly, thanks to the way it has been nestled into the surroundings. Enjoying the benefit of geothermal insulation, the glass construction ensures the inside will be light and bright too!
Wow! We love this almost cave-like home in Okinawa, as it looks like something straight out of a fairytale! The curved concrete entrance, natural stone walls and grass roof really camouflage it into the surroundings and yet, you still want to take a much closer look!
