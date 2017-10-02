Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Extraordinary homes: 5 houses that you HAVE to see!

press profile homify press profile homify
New mountain hut at Tracuit, savioz fabrizzi architectes savioz fabrizzi architectes Interior design
Loading admin actions …

Novelty housing isn't for everyone, but with a host of talented architects out there right now, there is a lot of scope for experimenting with the standard format that so many homes conform to. 

We've found five of the most daring and unforgettable ones! With breathtaking locations, out of this world designs and yet a host of practicality too, these buildings prove that if you can dream it, you can create it! If you love being a little more adventurous and have a lot of time for the quirkier and more bizarre side of life, then come with us, as you'll love what we have to show you!

1. Hanging home gazing out at the sea!

Cliff House by Modscape Concept external Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd
Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd

Cliff House by Modscape Concept external

Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd
Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd
Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd

Not a home for anyone with a fear of heights, this five-story stunner is chock-full of practical touches, such as a garage (!), while enjoying amazing views out to see. Talk about gravity and expectation-defying! With bedrooms on the lower floors, we bet there is a real sense of calm and relaxation inside. If you like solitude and absolute privacy, this one is for you!

2. Ain't no mountain high enough for a mountain house!

New mountain hut at Tracuit, savioz fabrizzi architectes savioz fabrizzi architectes Interior design
savioz fabrizzi architectes

New mountain hut at Tracuit

savioz fabrizzi architectes
savioz fabrizzi architectes
savioz fabrizzi architectes

Found in the Swiss Alps, this utterly phenomenal galvanized cabin home is found at a staggering 3256 meters altitude! The perfect choice of materials allows for exceptional insulation, as well as camouflage, and we'd be more than happy to live here! If you love snow sports, then you can probably ski down to the grocery store!

3. Inspiration at the intersection.

吉川の家 / House in Yoshikawa, 庄司寛建築設計事務所 / HIROSHI SHOJI ARCHITECT&ASSOCIATES 庄司寛建築設計事務所 / HIROSHI SHOJI ARCHITECT&ASSOCIATES Modern Interior Design
庄司寛建築設計事務所 / HIROSHI SHOJI ARCHITECT&amp;ASSOCIATES

庄司寛建築設計事務所 / HIROSHI SHOJI ARCHITECT&ASSOCIATES
庄司寛建築設計事務所 / HIROSHI SHOJI ARCHITECT&amp;ASSOCIATES
庄司寛建築設計事務所 / HIROSHI SHOJI ARCHITECT&ASSOCIATES

Tokyo really knows how to step things up a notch, as this incredible corner intersection house is such an unusual design! Located in a busy district, the architects here really used the space they had to work with to create a building that is engaging, fun and a perfect blend of angles!

4. Hugging the hillside.

져스틴하우스의 적정기술주택, Just-In House(져스틴 하우스) Just-In House(져스틴 하우스) Modern Houses
Just-In House(져스틴 하우스)

Just-In House(져스틴 하우스)
Just-In House(져스틴 하우스)
Just-In House(져스틴 하우스)

This wonderful home in Korea is not only gorgeous to look at, it is also fantastically eco-friendly, thanks to the way it has been nestled into the surroundings. Enjoying the benefit of geothermal insulation, the glass construction ensures the inside will be light and bright too!

5. A home for hobbits?

小林邸, Atelier Nero Atelier Nero Asian style houses
Atelier Nero

Atelier Nero
Atelier Nero
Atelier Nero

Wow! We love this almost cave-like home in Okinawa, as it looks like something straight out of a fairytale! The curved concrete entrance, natural stone walls and grass roof really camouflage it into the surroundings and yet, you still want to take a much closer look!

For more unusual home inspiration, take a look at this article: 5 of the most bizarre homes of 2016!

5 gardening tips for your perennials this fall
Which of these homes could you see yourself living in?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks