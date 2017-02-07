Your browser is out-of-date.

12 kitchens that would work in any home!

_IN Panamby, ARQ_IN ARQ_IN Modern Kitchen
Getting the right kitchen for your home is an absolute necessity but if you don't have a kitchen planner to hand, don't panic! We have found 12 amazing and different designs that with a little customization would look terrific in any home, while also giving you all the functionality that you'd expect from a well-stocked space. Whether you're crazy for color, a stickler for minimalist simplicity or a secret retro-design fanatic, we have the perfect kitchen for you, right here, so let's take a look and see if we can surprise you with some gorgeous ideas!

1. Wide and well lit.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have a large wall to build your kitchen against, we think you'll love the idea of negating an island and simply creating a solid wall of storage and appliances. In a well-lit space, this will look phenomenal and so open!

2. Deliciously dark.

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern Kitchen
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

You don't need to be gothic to appreciate an all-black kitchen! We can't help but think that the dark cabinets and tiles, contrasted with brushed steel appliances and accessories look so contemporary and daring. This kitchen looks like it really means business.

3. U-shaped and sociable.

Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores Modern Kitchen
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores

For a kitchen with added social potential, you can't go wrong with a U-shaped design that has a breakfast bar in place! Not only will you get a huge amount of extra worktop space, you'll be able to chat to family members while you cook and enjoy some catch-up time.

4. Beautifully retro.

_IN Panamby, ARQ_IN ARQ_IN Modern Kitchen
ARQ_IN

ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN

If you enjoy a little nod to the styles of the past in your home, can we tempt you with a retro kitchen? There are lots of super cool retro appliances, all with astounding energy efficiency, to choose from now and some patterned wallpaper really finishes the look perfectly.

5. Modernist white.

homify Kitchen MDF White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sleek, grown up and fresh, all-white kitchens will never go out of style! Perfect for smaller spaces, as the white will reflect plenty of light, we really like it when people go the extra mile and choose white appliances to complete the theme. Just look out for cooking splashes!

6. Eclectic and stylish.

Residência Jardim Botânico 02, Adoro Arquitetura Adoro Arquitetura Modern Kitchen Ceramic Orange
Adoro Arquitetura

Adoro Arquitetura
Adoro Arquitetura
Adoro Arquitetura

Do you ever look at kitchen styles and feel as though maybe your taste runs to the more eclectic side of things? That's great! You can totally embrace that element of your personality by sourcing unusual tiles, choosing funky colors and adding in alternating cabinet styles. This example is gorgeous!

7. Focused on functionality.

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern Kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

If you are a whizz in the kitchen, you want your space to be filled with handy tools and functional appliances, but you can still add in some style too. How about utensil rails, so you have everything you use the most, to hand, whenever you need it? They look brilliant!

8. Natural and nice.

Lapa | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern Kitchen
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI

SESSO & DALANEZI
SESSO &amp; DALANEZI
SESSO & DALANEZI

Wood and white will always look right in a kitchen and add a touch of elegant, organic style to your most functional room. Wooden cabinets look phenomenal and with a chunky white counter, there is such a fresh and vibrant look! We really like the top cabinets here!

9. For a keen cook.

Projeto de Arquitetura de Interiores - Apartamento Família, Sarah & Dalira Sarah & Dalira Kitchen
Sarah &amp; Dalira

Sarah & Dalira
Sarah &amp; Dalira
Sarah & Dalira

Do you have a cooking specialty that you like to flaunt regularly? Well you need to add in a specialist appliance to make the most of it! Pizza ovens, indoor grills and integrated hobs are top choices and as you can see here, they look amazing when built-in properly!

10. Clever with the space.

RESIDÊNCIA - BAIRRO JARDIM, SANTO ANDRÉ - SP, Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro Modern Kitchen
Arquitetura 8—Ana Spagnuolo &amp; Marcos Ribeiro

Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro
Arquitetura 8—Ana Spagnuolo &amp; Marcos Ribeiro
Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro

A small kitchen can be just as stylish and usable as a much bigger space, if you plan your layout properly. Fun accent colors are a good way to overshadow bijou proportions and following the rule of thumb that sees your sink, fridge and cooker forming a triangle layout with each other, will keep everything really neat.

11. With some cheeky color.

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern Kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

Speaking of fun accents, if you love a bold splash of vibrant, piquant color, you should absolutely inject some into your kitchen! Cabinet doors, breakfast bar stools and even utensils are a fantastic way to pep up an otherwise neutral space and make it look more energetic.

12. All-out industrial.

Manoel Guedes, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Industrial style kitchen
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

For a simple yet elegant and on-trend kitchen installation, you simply HAVE to consider industrial decorating motifs! Polished concrete worktops are such big news right now but using the same material on your walls will make a fantastic statement. Contrast the stark look with softly-colored cabinets and you'll be onto a real winner!

For extra kitchen inspiration, take a look at this article: 12 common mistakes you should avoid while designing your kitchen.

Did any of these kitchens make you want to tackle an upgrade?

