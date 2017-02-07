12 kitchens that would work in any home!

Getting the right kitchen for your home is an absolute necessity but if you don't have a kitchen planner to hand, don't panic! We have found 12 amazing and different designs that with a little customization would look terrific in any home, while also giving you all the functionality that you'd expect from a well-stocked space. Whether you're crazy for color, a stickler for minimalist simplicity or a secret retro-design fanatic, we have the perfect kitchen for you, right here, so let's take a look and see if we can surprise you with some gorgeous ideas!