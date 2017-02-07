6 unique family homes

Family homes aren't always the first properties that you'll think of when it comes to unusual design, but we want to show you just how beautiful and creative they can be! Architects are starting to really up the family home design game and to say that we are loving the results would be a total understatement! Bold colors, funky shapes and picture perfect gardens are the new family home must-haves, so take a look at the fantastic examples that we've found and see which really appeal to you. We don't want to be biased, but wait until you see the orange one!
Wow! Talk about making an awkward plot work! Despite being a super narrow space, the home that has been built here looks generous and spacious, not to mention fabulously cool and effortlessly modernist! By using the length of the plot and building up, rather than out, this family home wants for nothing. Even the terrace is super cute too!
Can we take a minute to appreciate the roof here? A V-shaped design, it creates an incredibly stylish rhetoric, which is continued throughout the rest of the build. Sleek lines, white render and gray contrasting windows all look so good here and for a hilltop location, we can't imagine any design looking better or more striking.
We gave you fair warning that this was going to be a house that you never forget, but just look at it! The modern modular design is fantastic and allows for easy adaptation if a family were to grow, but it's the wood cladding and bold orange hues that are really blowing us away! We don't know how, but it almost looks really natural!
Traditional townhouses are gorgeous and have such an amazing heritage to them, but for modern families, we don't think you'll find anything better than this contemporary take on townhouse perfection! Painted a slate gray and with unfussy windows, the facade here is strong and stylish, but add in a fun and industrial red door and suddenly, you have a home fit for any family.
If you saw the word bungalow and expected to see a dull, brick one-story building, then what a shock this must be for you! Set in a wonderful rural location, we are staggered by the use of metal, natural stone and glass to create a striking and open-plan home that even a huge family would be able to enjoy!
Wooden homes will never cease to amaze and delight us and this one is absolutely a great example of why! A part-stone, part-wood building, the aesthetic of this home is cozy, nostalgic and welcoming, but add in some quirky details, such as the roof turret and balconies, and you have a home that kids would love to host a sleepover in! Wow!
