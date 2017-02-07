6 unique family homes

Wooden homes will never cease to amaze and delight us and this one is absolutely a great example of why! A part-stone, part-wood building, the aesthetic of this home is cozy, nostalgic and welcoming, but add in some quirky details, such as the roof turret and balconies, and you have a home that kids would love to host a sleepover in! Wow!

