Taking coordination to a new level: matching yourself to your home!

Before you raise an eyebrow, bear with us here as actually, we really like the kitsch approach of matching some of your lounge wear with your interior design! We know it sounds like it should be a nightmare, but when you see how easy it is to totally coordinate with your home, we think you'll love it too and if nothing else, it makes post-shower dressing a little less urgent! Some interior designers might not see the fun side of this quirky and eye-catching trend, but we do, so let's take a look at how you and your home can be even more perfectly suited to each other! You're going to adore these themes!
What a delightful bathroom toiletries set! Matching bags and face cloths will certainly ensure that your bathroom looks neat and tidy, but hang on… what about you? If you don't have something suitable to wear, you'll ruin the whole aesthetic! Don't worry, we have something for you…
Hello bath robe! Wow! Just when you thought you'd never be able to find anything perfectly suited to your toiletry bags, here is a 100% matching robe for you! If you could get some slippers too, you'd really be onto something!
Nothing makes a bed look better than a stunning throw and some matching cushions, but how on earth could you live with yourself if you laid on the bed in a clashing pattern? That would never do and would really undermine the look. You guessed it, we have an alternative for you!
Think about how much time you spend lounging around in your bedroom and you'll see that we are right to suggest that you get a robe to match your throw and pillows! We'd be tempted for a matching hair turban as well!
So we've covered bathroom accessories, bed throws and here we are, extending some coordinated styling out into your dining room! Mats and napkins look great when finished in the same material, but are you really going to sit down to breakfast in a clashing outfit? Pah! Not if we have anything to do with it!
First of all… you're all VERY welcome for this picture! Secondly, why wouldn't you invest in a sauna wrap that matches your dining table textiles? Great for a relaxing breakfast after a quick pamper session, you'll be so in Vogue!
Curtains? Check. Lamp shade? Check. Throw blanket? Check. So what's missing here? The fabulous black and gold color scheme is opulence personified, but we can't help grimacing at the thought of casual jeans and clashing jumpers overshadowing it. Hmmm… surely there is something else you could throw on to really match the surroundings?
Ta dah! When only luxury will do, you need to get yourself equipped with a robe and hair turban that matches your living room decor! If you need extra convincing, just imagine how easily you could hide, when your kids want to disturb your peace!
Most of us tend to revamp our interior design a little, come the holidays, and while fairisle sofa cushions and blankets are a great start, you need to go all out if you want to really capture some festive cheer. Pajamas could be good and so could onesies, but what would be really comfy?
You guessed it! Matching towels and bath robes make sure that from bathroom to lounge, you are perfectly coordinated to your interior design. Who says you can have too much of a good thing? We think you should get as much of it as you can!
