Rooms
The top 10 houses and plans that will inspire you to build your own!

Тиффани_219 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
If you've been giving serious thought to commissioning an architect to design you your dream home, don't make the call before you take a look at some of the most astounding designs that we have ever seen! Each of these 10 homes are unique, stylish and perfectly geared towards offering the new owners every comfort and luxury that they could ever want and just to prove that to you, we are going to stun you with a facade shot of each one and then show you the interior layout plans. Believe us when we say that these really are inspiring designs that will definitely have you thinking a little more about what you want and need in your own bespoke home!

1. A palace fit for any family.

Престон_278 кв.м, Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Classic style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

The classical elements included in this design are amazing, with columns, period-style windows and double chimneys. The red brick looks so traditional too!

Ground floor plan.

Престон_278 кв.м, Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

This home has been generously equipped on the inside, with a large hallway, two seating areas, sizable kitchen and a garage that leads straight into the house. 

First floor plan.

Престон_278 кв.м, Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

With three double bedrooms (one on the ground floor), this home is more than big enough to accommodate a growing family and the multiple bathrooms must make mornings easier to handle too!

2. A modern chalet.

Марини_256 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Scandinavian style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

From the outside, this charming home has real chalet vibes about it. The balcony, half-brick and half-render finish and integrated garage make this so sweet!

Interior plan.

Марини_256 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Scandinavian style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Wow! There are four bedrooms, three bathrooms and even a fantastic exterior terrace all included here! What a tardis of a home! The garage is even big enough for two cars!

3. An amazing hybrid.

Валенсия_331,7 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Classic style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

The color and styling of this home makes it such a fantastic hybrid of modern and traditional aesthetics. It certainly doesn't look small either!

Interior plans.

Валенсия_331,7 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Classic style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Incredible! The beautiful shape of this house really lends itself to a phenomenal layout. With a colossal five bedrooms and a beautiful open-plan layout, this is a wonderful home for a large family.

4. A beautiful bungalow.

Лахти_167,5 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Scandinavian style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Not all bespoke homes have to be enormous, as great things can come in small packages! Just look at this perfectly pretty little home, with stone and wood cladding! 

Interior layout.

Лахти_167,5 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

This house may not seem large, but it's big enough to offer three double bedrooms, four bathroom areas and a whopping open-plan living space! Wow!

5. A magnificent mansion.

Эльзас_326 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Talk about a home fit for a celebrity! The gorgeous shapes and perfect render finish all look so grand, opulent and elegant. There must be a hundred bedrooms in here! 

Ground floor plan.

Эльзас_326 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Naturally, there is an integrated double garage attached to this home, but just look at how luxuriously large the living room is! The whole left wing looks to be open plan and divided only by a central fireplace! Wow!

First floor plan.

Эльзас_326 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Now this is interesting! Including a ground floor bedroom, there are only four suites! Focus has been given to more sociable, open areas, which we have to say, we find so refreshing.

6. Modern chic.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This delightful bungalow is absolutely magnificent! A real picture with monochrome finishes, this is the ideal rural home for any family!

Interior layout.

Орландо_180 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Three bedrooms, multiple bathrooms and a handy outdoor terrace all ensure this is a comfortable space for a family of any size. Never underestimate the usefulness of a patio area, as it effectively adds an extra room to your home!

7. A house with heritage.

Шварцвальд_334 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

You'd be forgiven for taking a look at this home and assuming that it had long been in place! The wood detailing and natural stone elements really make it look like something out of a fairytale!

Ground floor plan.

Шварцвальд_334 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Wow! This is such a well-stocked house! We love the location of the dining table in the bay window! The inclusion of a ground floor guest bedroom is fantastic and makes us wonder how many bedrooms are upstairs too! 

First floor plan.

Шварцвальд_334 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

A further three bedrooms and plenty pf bathrooms make the first floor of this home a fantastically laid-out private sphere! We'd definitely want the space with the balcony!

8. A villa with so much more!

Тиффани_219 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

The colors of this facade are simply beautiful! Mint green accents really highlight the grand proportions of the building and add such a wonderful contrast to the apricot hue!

Ground floor layout.

Тиффани_219 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

What a terrifically unusual shape this house is! The open-plan living and dining space looks gargantuan and there is a seriously generous kitchen too. 

First floor layout.

Тиффани_219 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

How unusual! Rather than having multiple bedrooms up on the first floor, there's just one massive master suite! The inclusion of more living rooms than bedroom sis so quirky, but we really love the indulgence!

9. Modular masterpiece.

Шамони_280 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Unusual home design is such a blessing, as it keeps pushing the boundaries of what is possible and this modular home looks amazing! Each segment looks like a self-contained unit!

Interior plan.

Шамони_280 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

The layout here has blown us away! Everything shoots off from the central open-plan area, with three bedrooms. multiple bathrooms and a fantastic outdoor terrace, as well as a double garage! It's amazing how much you can fit in!

10. Every luxury included.

Сиера_530 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Classic style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

It would be rude not to finish on a high note, don't you think? Well this beautiful house is the perfect finale. Built over a staggering three levels, it offers comfort and luxury in equal measure and manages to look almost humble!

Interior plans.

Сиера_530 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Three large bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, open-plan living spaces and a real focus on the family vehicles is making this a home to copy! We think there are plenty of spaces for fun optional extras, such as a home gym or yoga studio and there's even a large outdoor terrace too! Incredible!

Which of these designs would be perfect for your family?

