Fun and flashy: a charming family home

This three-story house in the Riverdale neighborhood near Toronto has been renovated; gutted and fully transformed into a modern light-filled, family home for an art teacher and her family, on a very tight budget.

The architects from Post Architecture decided to incorporate modern features and colorful details into the historic structure. The result is a home that maintains a sturdy sense of history and tradition in its exterior, while opening up its walls to a sunny and bright interior.

Let's take a look!