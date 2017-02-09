Fun and flashy: a charming family home

This three-story house in the Riverdale neighborhood near Toronto has been renovated; gutted and fully transformed into a modern light-filled, family home for an art teacher and her family, on a very tight budget.
The architects from Post Architecture decided to incorporate modern features and colorful details into the historic structure. The result is a home that maintains a sturdy sense of history and tradition in its exterior, while opening up its walls to a sunny and bright interior.
Let's take a look!
The old-fashioned character of the home is still present in the wide, double decker wooden porch and sturdy brick wall. However, the architects have some vibrant additions, the colorful door and deck chair!
the kitchen is open, bright, and sleek! Seamless white cabinets set a polished tone, while features such as down lights and a double oven become useful for a busy family.
The dining area has a Scandinavian feel, with a smooth wooden table and fine white chairs. The dining room enjoys a sense of relaxation from the strip of paintings on the wall to the low rectangular window. This is one spot in the home in which the architects were able to open up the space to make it feel even more bright and airy.
Most of the home's walls and furniture adopt light or cream tones, giving emphasis to rich, bright colors which dominate the walls. This living room offers a strong visual connection between the flowers, wall painting, and colorful throw on the couch.
The home is artistic and playful wherever you turn and it is most fitting to the home's resident art history teacher. We can see the house is fluid, with open-plan living that allows easy access to the kitchen from the living area. The bookshelves along with the colorful features give it a sense of homely character.
The bedroom follows suit to the rest of the home; light-filled and breezy the bed takes center stage, whilst the delicate color scheme of white and cream hues dominate the space. There are splashes of deep colors along with artistic features such as the painting above the bed which gives the bedroom an intimate feel.
This bathroom is definitely luxurious! Everything from the polished glass door to the smooth wooden look of the floor to the golden mirrows gives off a royal feel. The art-centric theme emanates throughout the whole home and can even be seen and felt in the bathroom.
This unique tub design is separate from the standing shower, enjoying its own little slice of heaven under a large, sunny window!
Check out more innovative ideas in this comprehensive guide on the 9 most common mistakes that people make when it comes to decorating.