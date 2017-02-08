A cozy family home to copy!

This charming home is located in Frankenberg in Germany where home building professionals Fingerhaus GMBH have created a family home that is modern, comfortable, cozy and stylish all at the same time.
Architecture, design and decor all play a part in creating this beautiful family home which has a trendy and innovative approach to interior decorating. We are certain that you will adore some of the details and relish in the stylistic sophistication of this impressive home.
Come and take a look!
From the outside of the home, we can see just how majestic it truly is. It is a double-story design with a creative twist on the traditional shape of a family house. The large glass windows and doors ensure that there is a constant communication between the interior spaces and the exterior spaces. In this image, we also truly get a sense of what a big role a garden plays in this design. The lawn is well-manicured and the placement of greenery and shrubs create a welcoming environment.
From this angle, we can see how there is a very impressive driveway, allowing for plenty of space for the family and friends to park their cars on visits.
The front door is also very modern and sleek with an elegant silver door handle, which runs parallel to frosted glass. The windows give the space a sense of fluidity between the interior and exterior areas.
From this angle, we can see how the dining room and kitchen flow into one another in an open plan design. The space is interactive and engaging, yet the large island subtly distinguishes between the kitchen and dining room. The island also provides extra storage space where kitchen items can be stored neatly. Well-organized, stylish and functional!
In this image, we can see how two white shelves have been placed above the sofa to create a very simple yet stylish storage space. Picture frames and sculptures are unique and add character to the home.
The tour of this home ends in the bathroom where the grey tiled floors and white walls work wonderfully side by side. The space is a neutral oasis which thrives on light with splashes of color. The blue strip is wonderfully soothing in this space and adds to the natural color palette. The bathroom space is warm and inviting.