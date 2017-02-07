A single story country bungalow

If you dream of living in a country house, this pristine home with refreshing views is something that will excite you. Built with relaxation and serenity in mind, the stylistic sophistication of this home is something to marvel at. On first sight, the home does not look very big, but when we see it from all angles, we begin to appreciate the sheer size and grandeur of this home. Built by the home builders from Finger Haus GmbH, this single-story bungalow is located amid gorgeous natural scenery, yet its architectural structure is quite contemporary. One of the defining features of the home is the way that the glass windowpanes span across two levels, allowing a huge amount of natural light in.
The design team took the traditional concept of the bungalow and enhanced it with some contemporary techniques. Bungalows typically have very high ceilings due to the fact that they are rather tall structures with gabled roofs, yet they are usually one story homes designed with practicality and style in mind.
The kitchen is predominantly white with beige and wooden accents. Its design is simple yet it is inspired by country decor while all the appliances and fixtures are modern. The kitchen island is planted in the middle of this open plan space and allows for easy access to the sink and cooking area, as well as the fridge.
The interior consists of a large open plan living space. Here we can see how the large windows fill the space with light. The high ceilings give the whole space an airy feel, whilst the cozy furniture and accessories create a welcoming ambiance.
The master bedroom is decked out in neutral tones with taupe, mauve, and yellow-green textiles. The antique armoire, plants, and wall hangings give the room a rustic, almost tropical vibe. The ceilings in the bedroom are quite high giving a feeling of vastness and space.
The bathroom is a charming space which is decorated in a simple way. A glass shower screen creates the appearance of space and transparency, whilst the sink and tub are classically styled and neat.
The pond isn’t the only asset to be found in this home’s landscaping. At the bottom of a hill is a lush garden filled with local plant species. The home is set on a lovely plot of land which allows for countless hours of strolling around the properly as a whole.
