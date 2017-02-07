A single story country bungalow

If you dream of living in a country house, this pristine home with refreshing views is something that will excite you. Built with relaxation and serenity in mind, the stylistic sophistication of this home is something to marvel at. On first sight, the home does not look very big, but when we see it from all angles, we begin to appreciate the sheer size and grandeur of this home. Built by the home builders from Finger Haus GmbH, this single-story bungalow is located amid gorgeous natural scenery, yet its architectural structure is quite contemporary. One of the defining features of the home is the way that the glass windowpanes span across two levels, allowing a huge amount of natural light in.

Join us for a closer look!