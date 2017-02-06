Traditional meets modern: an elegant family home

The German construction company Fingerhaus knows what it means to bring traditional elements and modern architecture beautifully together. The inhabitants of the houses built by the experts know that the interiors of these homes are balanced and comfortable. In this case, we would like to show you a home that is truly the finest of its kind, a home that is as charming as it is elegant.
Let's take a look.
We begin by looking at this sturdy brick home from the garden.The terrace is built in a modern way and solar panels make it a home that is not too burdensome on the energy bill.
The classic and traditional style has marked this kitchen elegantly. A sleek design coupled with state of the art appliances, the kitchen boasts an air of luxury.
The dining room is located in the little development that we saw in the first picture. Classical inspiration is obviously present, but it also has a fresh modern edge. The large windows and doors create brightness and radiance which you might not have expected from the outside!
A distinct feature of this home is elegance. And you see this again in this charming bedroom. The classic touches are also evident, as well as a rustic color scheme. A lovely place to really relax and enjoy what this lovely home has to offer.
The bathroom is wonderfully spacious with a black and white color scheme. A large tub sits in the foreground of this photo, whilst in the background we can see a classic sink and the shower screen. The tiles on the floor and walls have been chosen with the intention of creating a comfortable and elegant space.
The house comes to life in the dark, as we can see its wonderful contours and fully appreciate its size from this angle.
