Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Traditional meets modern: an elegant family home

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Single family home
Loading admin actions …

The German construction company Fingerhaus knows what it means to bring traditional elements and modern architecture beautifully together. The inhabitants of the houses built by the experts know that the interiors of these homes are balanced and comfortable. In this case, we would like to show you a home that is truly the finest of its kind, a home that is as charming as it is elegant. 

Let's take a look.  

The exterior.

homify Prefabricated home
homify

homify
homify
homify

We begin by looking at this sturdy brick home from the garden.The terrace is built in a modern way and solar panels make it a home that is not too burdensome on the energy bill. 

Kitchen.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The classic and traditional style has marked this kitchen elegantly. A sleek design coupled with state of the art appliances, the kitchen boasts an air of luxury. 

Dining room.

homify Modern Dining Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The dining room is located in the little development that we saw in the first picture. Classical inspiration is obviously present, but it also has a fresh modern edge. The large windows and doors create brightness and radiance which you might not have expected from the outside!

Living room.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The living room is elegantly designed with a beige and brown color palette. It has a calming ambiance with views of the yard. The lighting throughout creates a welcoming space in which family time is cherished.  

Bedroom.

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A distinct feature of this home is elegance. And you see this again in this charming bedroom. The classic touches are also evident, as well as a rustic color scheme. A lovely place to really relax and enjoy what this lovely home has to offer. 

Bathroom.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The bathroom is wonderfully spacious with a black and white color scheme. A large tub sits in the foreground of this photo, whilst in the background we can see a classic sink and the shower screen. The tiles on the floor and walls have been chosen with the intention of creating a comfortable and elegant space. 

Magnificent.

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

The house comes to life in the dark, as we can see its wonderful contours and fully appreciate its size from this angle. 

If you are a fan of charming homes with a lot of character, make sure you check out this heavenly home on a hill!

Taking coordination to a new level: matching yourself to your home!
Were you surprised by the inside of this home after looking at it from the outside?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks