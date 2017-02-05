Your browser is out-of-date.

An introduction to stunning bungalow-style homes

homify Modern Houses
Apartments are wonderfully suited to the lives of many city people, whilst large opulent homes are always lovely! But everyone loves to have own their own home and even a patch of land. Today, for most of us, the realities of life require us to opt for a more modest dwelling. With this in mind, today we’re talking a look at bungalows.

We’ve put together a list of fantastic compact homes by Fingerhaus home builders that would make great homes for young families, or for a single person tired of city life. 

Let’s take a look…

Beautiful and compact.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This charming home has it all, situated on a generous plot of land, with a neat lawn and entertainment area, the home is in a sunny location. The house is not overly large, but is perfect for a small family or couple. The gable roof adds a little extra space by allowing for an attic area in this charming compact home.

Natural.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Natural light is channeled into this one hundred and ten square meter home that emphasizes outdoor space with an expansive patio that merges seamlessly with the rest of the home.

Luxury bungalow.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This luxury bungalow boasts a gigantic garden – the perfect place for young children to play. The pool area is extensive and luxurious reminding us of a private haven or retreat

If you love pool houses, you will adore this one!

Modern design.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home isn’t technically a bungalow as it has a second floor over a part of the home. However, with its interesting modern design and beautiful patio area it certainly deserves a mention.

Size and space.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home is clearly not an ordinary bungalow. The first floor is one hundred and thirty square mete4s, and the attic area above provides a considerable amount of extra space.

Large and superb.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Finally, we have this lovely bungalow; the largest addition to our list at a one hundred and forty-five square meters. Boasting a stunning lawn with the perfect amount of greenery, it is perfect for entertaining and family life. 

Creating an amazing wooden home
What do you admire about bungalow-style homes?

Discover home inspiration!

