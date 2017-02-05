An introduction to stunning bungalow-style homes

Apartments are wonderfully suited to the lives of many city people, whilst large opulent homes are always lovely! But everyone loves to have own their own home and even a patch of land. Today, for most of us, the realities of life require us to opt for a more modest dwelling. With this in mind, today we’re talking a look at bungalows.
We’ve put together a list of fantastic compact homes by Fingerhaus home builders that would make great homes for young families, or for a single person tired of city life.
Let’s take a look…
This charming home has it all, situated on a generous plot of land, with a neat lawn and entertainment area, the home is in a sunny location. The house is not overly large, but is perfect for a small family or couple. The gable roof adds a little extra space by allowing for an attic area in this charming compact home.
Natural light is channeled into this one hundred and ten square meter home that emphasizes outdoor space with an expansive patio that merges seamlessly with the rest of the home.
This home isn’t technically a bungalow as it has a second floor over a part of the home. However, with its interesting modern design and beautiful patio area it certainly deserves a mention.
This home is clearly not an ordinary bungalow. The first floor is one hundred and thirty square mete4s, and the attic area above provides a considerable amount of extra space.