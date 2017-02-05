All about the staircase!

Staircases are so much more than merely interior architectural additions that help you traverse between the floors of your home and we're going to prove that to you today! Each of the examples that we've found for you has balanced beauty and functionality perfectly, to create an eye-catching interior feature that looks as great as it operates and we think you're going to be really impressed! The architects that designed these staircases have certainly taken things up a notch in terms of engaging, stunning design, so if you fancy something more unusual and striking for your home, let's take a look at what we've found!
Pale wood stairs never cease to look anything other than gorgeous, but add in an open-tread design and you have a light-filled staircase that looks incredible! You wouldn't mind the trudge up to your bedroom if these were what you had to use!
What a perfect way to access a handy mezzanine floor! You don't need anything more than a simple but beautiful ladder installation and the contrasting black finish here adds such elegance!
The materials used here are what makes this staircase so stunning! Polished steel, black metal and an organic handrail come together wonderfully and create the perfect focal point in an open-plan, modern duplex apartment.
The way that this staircase leads seamlessly to an upper-level walkway is incredible! By tucking the stairs into a corner, they take up little to no space and help to make more of the large living room and with wooden treads, they blend in perfectly.
These stairs have really impressed us, as they are so pretty and delicate, just like the surroundings! Simple wooden stairs meld with the wider flooring choices and the skinny handrail keeps the proportions just right!
This staircase looks like a sculptural installation and we can't get enough of it! Finished in white to coordinate with the walls, it has such an understated glamour and drama to it and just look at those slim balustrades! So contemporary!
The advent of industrial interior design brought with it an acceptance of more functional pieces into residential homes and the black metal design here is a great example of that! The strong contrast with the soft wood everywhere else is so exciting!
We will always have a place in our hearts for traditional staircases, as they have such glorious elegance to them. Decorative turned balustrades and sweeping handrails really make this installation something to sit up and take notice of!
Simple, stark and white, this staircase is everything that minimalism homes want! A black metal frame adds amazing contrast, but it's those chunky side panels that are holding our attention and the cantilevered construction method!
