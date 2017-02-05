Your browser is out-of-date.

All about the staircase!

The Courtyard House (2016 Best of Canada), AtelierSUN AtelierSUN Modern Living Room Engineered Wood Wood effect
Staircases are so much more than merely interior architectural additions that help you traverse between the floors of your home and we're going to prove that to you today! Each of the examples that we've found for you has balanced beauty and functionality perfectly, to create an eye-catching interior feature that looks as great as it operates and we think you're going to be really impressed! The architects that designed these staircases have certainly taken things up a notch in terms of engaging, stunning design, so if you fancy something more unusual and striking for your home, let's take a look at what we've found!

Open-tread styling.

Kensington, SW5 - Renovation, TOTUS TOTUS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
TOTUS

Kensington, SW5—Renovation

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

Pale wood stairs never cease to look anything other than gorgeous, but add in an open-tread design and you have a light-filled staircase that looks incredible! You wouldn't mind the trudge up to your bedroom if these were what you had to use!

Pared back ladders.

Ibiza Campo - Guesthouse, Ibiza Interiors Ibiza Interiors Living room
Ibiza Interiors

Ibiza Campo—Guesthouse

Ibiza Interiors
Ibiza Interiors
Ibiza Interiors

What a perfect way to access a handy mezzanine floor! You don't need anything more than a simple but beautiful ladder installation and the contrasting black finish here adds such elegance!

Effortlessly modern.

Richman Duplex Apartment, New York, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Living Room
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Richman Duplex Apartment, New York

Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

The materials used here are what makes this staircase so stunning! Polished steel, black metal and an organic handrail come together wonderfully and create the perfect focal point in an open-plan, modern duplex apartment. 

Rustic heaven.

Koek Stijl, BuroKoek BuroKoek Living room
BuroKoek

Koek Stijl

BuroKoek
BuroKoek
BuroKoek

The way that this staircase leads seamlessly to an upper-level walkway is incredible! By tucking the stairs into a corner, they take up little to no space and help to make more of the large living room and with wooden treads, they blend in perfectly.

Delicate and demure.

living room AtelierSUN Modern Living Room Engineered Wood Wood effect courtyard,living,bamboo
AtelierSUN

living room

AtelierSUN
AtelierSUN
AtelierSUN

These stairs have really impressed us, as they are so pretty and delicate, just like the surroundings! Simple wooden stairs meld with the wider flooring choices and the skinny handrail keeps the proportions just right!

Sweeping and graceful.

kitchen & living room brandt+simon architekten Modern Living Room stairs,living room,kitchen,minimal,minimal
brandt+simon architekten

kitchen & living room

brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

This staircase looks like a sculptural installation and we can't get enough of it! Finished in white to coordinate with the walls, it has such an understated glamour and drama to it and just look at those slim balustrades! So contemporary!

Industrial innovation.

Clinton Avenue, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Living Room
SA-DA Architecture

Clinton Avenue

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

The advent of industrial interior design brought with it an acceptance of more functional pieces into residential homes and the black metal design here is a great example of that! The strong contrast with the soft wood everywhere else is so exciting!

Traditional charm.

Homestead II Kitchen and Living Room, Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Living room
Studio Design LLC

Homestead II Kitchen and Living Room

Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC

We will always have a place in our hearts for traditional staircases, as they have such glorious elegance to them. Decorative turned balustrades and sweeping handrails really make this installation something to sit up and take notice of!

Minimalism done right!

Salt + Pepper House, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
KUBE architecture

Salt + Pepper House

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

Simple, stark and white, this staircase is everything that minimalism homes want! A black metal frame adds amazing contrast, but it's those chunky side panels that are holding our attention and the cantilevered construction method!

For more amazing stairs, take a look at this article: 22 striking staircases for any home.

Which of these styles really fired up your creativity?

