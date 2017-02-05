Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Creating an amazing wooden home

press profile homify press profile homify
Gwel an Mor 2016 (Work In Progress), Building With Frames Building With Frames Patios & Decks Wood
Loading admin actions …

Have you ever looked at beautiful wooden homes and wondered what goes into making them? There has to be more to it than simply erecting a large garden shed, right? Well there is! We found a fantastic project that was documented from start to finish, so we are going to show you what you can expect if you hire a building team to erect a stunning wooden home. We know you're going to be blown away by how beautiful the end result is, so let's take a look! 

Laying the foundations.

Groundworks in for next lodge. Building With Frames Minimalist house Concrete
Building With Frames

Groundworks in for next lodge.

Building With Frames
Building With Frames
Building With Frames

As you'll see, this project results in a wonderfully spacious, one-story wooden home, but it's rare to see the very beginnings of a project. Here, we are privy to a real ground-up view and we see just how expansive the footprint of the home will, eventually, be! What a great plot too!

Build it up.

Work in progress Building With Frames Minimalist house Wood
Building With Frames

Work in progress

Building With Frames
Building With Frames
Building With Frames

With the foundation pad laid, the main structure could be begun, with extensive scaffolding in place. You can see that there is absolute adherence to health and safety policies here and the delicate building materials are being protected with weatherproof sheeting. 

Adding some detail.

Work in progress. Building With Frames Minimalist house Wood
Building With Frames

Work in progress.

Building With Frames
Building With Frames
Building With Frames

Oh wow! Now we can see exactly how the house will be finished! Exterior cladding is going to transform what could have been an overly simplistic building into a modern masterpiece! The attention to detail needed to effectively apply cladding is off the scale, so we can't wait to see how neat this looks!

Extra luxury.

Balcony work in progress. Building With Frames Patios & Decks Wood
Building With Frames

Balcony work in progress.

Building With Frames
Building With Frames
Building With Frames

Why build yourself a charming wooden home if you're not going to indulge yourself a little? We love that a striking and pretty outdoor terrace has been added to this build and it looks so natural, thanks to being constructed from the same wood that the house has been clad in! And just look at that cladding!

Comfortable proportions.

Liviing Room, flooring and fuel burner in. Building With Frames Living room Wood
Building With Frames

Liviing Room, flooring and fuel burner in.

Building With Frames
Building With Frames
Building With Frames

We have to admit that we were curious as to how the inside of this home was going to be finished! Some people would have opted for interior cladding, to match the outside, but the rustic cabin-feel might have been a bit much. Instead, pretty plastered walls, finished in gorgeous soft colors have been selected, but the rustic element is still included, thanks to a beautiful wood burner!

Amazing use fo space.

Kitchen neary complete. Building With Frames Kitchen Wood
Building With Frames

Kitchen neary complete.

Building With Frames
Building With Frames
Building With Frames

While this home is generous, for the type of home that it is, it isn't as large as a standard build might be, which has called for a more imaginative use of space. We love the way that this kitchen has been built into a corner and includes an angled island, as it makes for such a free-flowing and usable spot!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

From the back.

Exterior landscapng at back of the lodge. Building With Frames Minimalist house Wood
Building With Frames

Exterior landscapng at back of the lodge.

Building With Frames
Building With Frames
Building With Frames

You know you've stumbled upon a beautiful building when even perfunctory items, such as air conditioning housings, don't spoil the vista! The utterly gorgeous combination of natural and black wood here makes for an elegant, modern and yet organic building that naturally draws us towards it to find out more. Let's take a look at the front!

Spectacular facade.

Landscape gardening outside lodge Building With Frames Patios & Decks Wood
Building With Frames

Landscape gardening outside lodge

Building With Frames
Building With Frames
Building With Frames

Wow! We knew that this was going to be a gorgeous, covetable home, but we couldn't have predicted just how phenomenal it would actually be! Stunning, modern, warm and timeless, this home makes us seriously think about relocating to heh country and building something similar. The cost-effectiveness would have convinced us initially, but seeing how gorgeous this home is has totally won us over.

For more amazing wooden home inspiration, take a look at this article: 11 wooden homes.

Terrific tile inspiration for your floors
Would you be happy in a home like this one?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks