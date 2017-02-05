Terrific tile inspiration for your floors

For floors with some serious wow-factor, we don't think you should overlook mosaic tiles, as the styles and colors available now are absolutely astounding! You don't need to be an interior designer to seriously appreciate how much elegance and drama that the tiles that we've found for you today add to a blank home space and we've added in a little surprise at the end for you as well. If you're not sure that tiles are the right choice for your floors, prepare to have your mind made up for you, as there really is a style for everyone here!
Wowsers! This floor is not only gorgeous in its own right, it is tackling two key trends right now as well; geometric and pastels! An incredible way to add some color and design to a space with plain white walls, we think these tiles would be amazing in a hallway.
A small black and white bathroom has been given an absolutely incredible upgrade with a stylish patterned tiled floor! Proof undeniable that a small room can be kept simple but still look amazing, we think this is THE way to make a tiny space more exciting without letting it get cluttered.
Isn't this bathroom incredible? With tiles being so versatile, we love how the floor has been continued up onto the shower walls here to create a seamless transition from floor to wall that makes the whole space feel bigger. The yellow tones really adds some warmth as well.
We are always impressed by the way open-plan spaces are broken up by clever flooring choices and this one is phenomenal. The muted blue color, combined with a traditional pattern adds a seriously beautiful and almost rustic note and elegantly separates the dining space from the living room!
When we say that every room in your home can be transformed by mosaic tiles, we really mean it and we are going to extend the brag-a-docious claim to your balcony too! Just look at how eclectic, inviting and fun this little slice of outdoor space is now, thanks to some fabulous tiles!
These tiles are absolutely on-trend right now, as Scandinavian design motifs are set to be really popular again this year. The blue and white geometric style really adds a bold dose of color, but without being too space-draining. There's something so fresh about it!
If you are excited by patterns, then we know you're going to love this idea! Instead of creating a consistent pattern, why not simply lay a medley of different tiles, to create a really stunning patchwork mosaic design? We can picture this being incredible in a Mediterranean-style home.
Shout out to all you retro interior design fans out there and here's a surprise style that is perfect for you! The rose motif on these tiles makes for a subtle yet impactful design that en mass, look really stylish and super retro! Just add some funky chairs and you're done!
For more floor inspiration, take a look at this article: The 10 most common flooring mistakes (to avoid).