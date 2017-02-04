Stand out curtains styles that really finish a room!

If you think that curtains are all basically the same and only differ in color and length, we are about to drop some serious truth bombs right now! You won't believe the amount of styles and finishes that you can choose from, for every room in your home and when you see the ones that we've selected for you today, we think you'll approach home decorating with a lot more confidence! Any interior designer will tell you that the curtains you choose can make a huge impact on a space, so come with us now as we show you some of the more exciting and eclectic styles out there, as well as a cheeky surprise at the end, and see if your curtains are in need of a serious style upgrade!
Wow! Have you ever seen curtains like this before? Semi-sheer, to allow natural light to continue flowing into the room and the gentle layered ruffles add such a feminine, glamorous touch. We can see these being perfect for a romantic bedroom and you could keep everything else nice and simple.
Ombre is fashionable in every respect right now, from hair to interior design and we think that this is the ultimate in on-trend shower curtains! We told you that fabulous curtains can be used in ever single room and seeing this, we really need to up our own shower curtain game!
If ceiling to floor ruffles aren't for you, perhaps you'll like these half textured and half plain versions? Offering texture and style, they aren't in any way over the top and finished in such a beautiful rose pink, they are perfect for any teen bedroom! We love the coordinated cushions too!
We know that these lit gauze curtains are being used for a function in this picture, but don't you see a whole host of potential for copying this look in everyday spaces? A combination of a fairy light net and simple sheer material, we think these curtains are something else!
Silk curtains are fabulous enough, but add in textural embellishment and suddenly, you have a really designer addition! The color and design here are nothing short absolute luxury, with rich gold hues and delicate roses. The attention to detail here is astounding, as even the net curtain behind the main drapes has been finished in the same style!
If curtains really aren't for you, there's no need to assume that there are not funky alternatives for you, as there are lots! Printed blinds are a fantastic way to add some unusual and striking style to your home, while maintaining a modern and unfussy aesthetic. We just thought we should include something for those of you that aren't curtain fanatics!
