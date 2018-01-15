13 smart ideas for your home for less than $100

Upgrading a home is a never ending task, but you don't want to blow the budget, do you? With that in mind, we've discovered a host of wonderful things that you can do for under $100 that will still make a wonderful impact! Interior designers are geniuses when it comes to making a home look better with a few simple touches and we've discovered some of their secrets, which we're going to share with you right now! Put away the design magazines and see which of these terrific ideas could add the finishing touches that you've been longing for!