13 smart ideas for your home for less than $100

Tudor Manor House, Arttus Arttus Classic style houses
Upgrading a home is a never ending task, but you don't want to blow the budget, do you? With that in mind, we've discovered a host of wonderful things that you can do for under $100 that will still make a wonderful impact! Interior designers are geniuses when it comes to making a home look better with a few simple touches and we've discovered some of their secrets, which we're going to share with you right now! Put away the design magazines and see which of these terrific ideas could add the finishing touches that you've been longing for!

1. Add kitchen racks.

진달래 대우 푸르지오, 라움 디자인 라움 디자인 Modern Kitchen
라움 디자인

라움 디자인
라움 디자인
라움 디자인

Simple yet so effective, adding some extra kitchen racks will not only look great, they'll also free up a wealth of cupboard space too. This idea is perfect for those of you that have an interest in cooking, as you can keep your most frequently used condiments to hand!

2. Use some fabulous colors.

Small kitchen, big bold colour! Hallwood Furniture Kitchen
Hallwood Furniture

Small kitchen, big bold colour!

Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture

A fast and effective upgrade idea is to paint some furniture in a new and funky color! From kitchen cabinets through to old sideboards, anything wooden can be easily upcycled and given a new lease of life if you select a modern and dazzling shade!

3. Freshen up your entrance.

Front door K-Tribe Studió Classic style houses
K-Tribe Studió

Front door

K-Tribe Studió
K-Tribe Studió
K-Tribe Studió

Your entrance is key to making a good first impression with your home, so you want to make it really beautiful! A snazzy doormat and some potted plants are great value for money but will make for such a striking and well finished home entrance!

4. Bring your floors back to life.

Wickham House, C7 architects C7 architects Modern Kitchen
C7 architects

Wickham House

C7 architects
C7 architects
C7 architects

If you have wooden floors in your home, a great way to inject a little extra interior style is to give them a freshen up! This could be as simple as a deep clean, or a little more involved, but even hiring some sanders and revarnishing will be a great investment!

5. Re-black your fire.

Fireplace Roselind Wilson Design Modern Houses fireplace,marble,contemporary,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Fireplace

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Most DIY stores stock specialist cast iron paint, so if you have beautiful original fireplaces in your home, take the time to give them a fresh coat of blackening paint. You'll be shocked at how well they come up and will be a lovely focal point in any room!

6. Get your hallway organized.

Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

A messy hallway is such a letdown, so if you are keen to give your home a serious injection of designer style, a piece of storage furniture will be a wonderful investment. Choose something that has integrated seating too and it will be extra handy!

7. Upcycle funky items.

BOOKCASE S1, gianluca facchini gianluca facchini Living roomStorage
gianluca facchini

BOOKCASE S1

gianluca facchini
gianluca facchini
gianluca facchini

We love a spot of upcycling, as it's a brilliant way to create unique furniture, without spending much money! A favorite idea is to turn an old ladder into a set of stunning shelves and all you'll need is some extra wood for the shelves themselves!

8. Invest in a new light fixture.

Light In:Style Direct Living room
In:Style Direct

Light

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

If one of your rooms always seems to fall a little short of your expectations, could it be that you don't have an eye-catching light fixture in place? For a living or dining room, we think that a really striking shade makes a huge difference and will add such a designer look.

9. Add storage to messy rooms.

Tessera Step Cube Unit ASPACE Nursery/kid's roomStorage
ASPACE

Tessera Step Cube Unit

ASPACE
ASPACE
ASPACE

Little ones are a blessing but their rooms can quickly become untidy! If you invest in some easy to use storage items, you can them encourage them to keep their bedrooms a little less cluttered. For extra cool parent points, you can let them choose what you buy!

10. Invest in an energy-efficient tap.

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop AD3 Design Limited KitchenSinks & taps
AD3 Design Limited

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop

AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited

A water-saving tap is not only a fantastic environmental choice for your home, it will also save you money in the future and make your kitchen look brand new! Choose a polished chrome variety for serious style points and enjoy those utility bill savings!

11. Start some modular storage.

Modular Library, Redesign Studio Redesign Studio Study/officeCupboards & shelving
Redesign Studio

Modular Library

Redesign Studio
Redesign Studio
Redesign Studio

The joy of modular storage is that you can keep adding to it, as and when you need to, without having to fork out for an expensive display cabinet all in one hit! These wood and white boxes are cost-effective and yet, beautiful and practical too!

12. Add door furniture.

Large Decorative Front Door Arttus Classic style houses
Arttus

Large Decorative Front Door

Arttus
Arttus
Arttus

To give your front door a little revamp, why not consider visiting your local DIY store and buying some beautiful cast iron hardware? Hinges, studs and knockers are all cheap to buy, but will totally transform your door and give it a really rustic look.

13. Have your carpets cleaned.

London Fog Crown Floors Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Crown Floors

London Fog

Crown Floors
Crown Floors
Crown Floors

Carpets are wonderful for adding comfort and warmth to a home, but it's shocking how quickly they can become dirty and dull! You won't notice it until they have been professionally cleaned, so why not call in the pros and see what a difference it makes to your rooms?

For more home upgrade ideas, take a look at this article: The radical transformations of 5 hideous bathrooms!

The top 10 houses and plans that will inspire you to build your own!
Which of these ideas would you love to try out?

