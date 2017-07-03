Rustic interior: 7 designs that we know you'll love!

What comes to mind when you think about rustic interior design? Cozy textiles, warm lighting and real fires, right? Well you're not wrong, if these amazing rooms are anything to go by! Maybe it's because we are in the thick of winter right now, but we can't help yearning for more rustic motifs in our homes, so we took a look at how interior designers have been capturing the beautiful rural and pared back aesthetic and we've found some incredible projects that we know will inspire you. If you're ready to get more cozy in your home, let's get started and see what motifs you should be including.
Take a tour of any rustic home and you'll be hard-pressed to not notice how much natural wood is in place! Exposed beams and simple stairs are key elements that add warmth and a cozy feel. This living room not only includes those elements, but also taps into the neutral trend that is prolific in rustic homes too.
This bedroom has captured the rustic aesthetic perfectly and not just because of the log walls, though they are incredible! A leather Chesterfield bed, heavily patterned cushions, fluffy throw and stunning vintage rug are all adding such depth of color and luxury, but in a traditional and snugly way!
Wow! This garden reading room really is embracing rustic styling! With slate floors and natural stone walls, there is a rugged and steadfast element, but the muted color palette keeps everything beautifully harmonious. The extra touch of suspended furniture, using chunky jute rope, is genius!
The joy of rustic homes is that they don't have to be careful with proportions, as large installations simply add to a rugged and cozy feel! This extractor hood is a perfect example. The kitchen, as a whole, is wonderfully simple and charming, but the large extractor really adds some traditionally rustic flair!
We all know that an open fire is a key motif of any rustic home and here, we think you can really appreciate why! The focal point of the living room, this large fire adds infinite warmth and charm and makes the cream interior design really pop too. A stone chimney breast is the perfect housing too!
If you want to draw a rustic aesthetic through your entire home, you can do so easily, if you are careful about how you select your accessories and fixtures! Probably not a good suggestion for any vegetarians, but ethically sourced animal additions can really capture the right feel, such as hide rugs and even antler light fixtures!
Whatever you do, don't forget to add some rustic charm to your little ones' rooms too! A simple but effective way to get them in on the rustic action is to create built-in cabin beds! Your children will love the den-feeling and you'll appreciate the continuity! Amazing!
For more rustic inspiration, take a look at this article: A rustic and sophisticated house in 28 pictures!