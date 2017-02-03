Accessorizing your bathroom the right way

Ask any bathroom designer and they'll tell you that accessorizing your space is as vital as any other room in the house, but would you know where to start? We used to think that as long as you have the right suite items, your bathroom is good to go, but there has been a big movement in terms of making far more of what was once considered to be a purely perfunctory area. We've taken a look at how people have been adding stylish accessories to their bathrooms and think we've found some amazing ideas for you to copy, so without further ado, let's take a look!
Storage is one thing, but stylish, contemporary storage is quite another! We are seeing a lot of beautifully designed and ergonomic additions to bathrooms right now, such as this slimline toiletries tower. Wall-mounting it has freed up plenty of floor space and it looks so chic!
There was a time when all you could choose from were various styles of traditional white sinks, but those days are long gone! More and more statement sinks, that look incredible while performing perfectly, are springing up and we think they are worth some serious consideration. This black one is so eye-catching and different!
With a huge number of us battling to get enough storage into small bathrooms, there has been a serious increase in the number of floating vanity units available on the market. They look great, don't take up any valuable floor space and offer the perfect solution for storing towels and toiletries!
Here's a lovely nod to the past! While bathroom mats are easy to come by, they can be a little naff. By choosing a proper rug instead, your bathroom will look as though an interior designer has curated the accessories and if you're trying to capture a rustic aesthetic, this is a must-try idea.
No longer just for your main living areas, statement or designer lighting always look incredible in bathrooms! We really love these pendulum fixtures, which illuminate the space with a soft glow and hang them near your mirror and you have perfect task lighting!
Plants and bathrooms go hand-in-hand, if you choose the right varieties! Moisture-loving blooms will really appreciate the humidity in a bathroom and will make any vanity unit look more stylish and infinitely prettier! Let's not forget that plants with a pleasant scent would also be great in this particular room!
If you want to make a real splash in your bathroom, a simple but effective way to do it is to choose some pretty tiles for your splashbacks! Ideal for around your sink, toilet and bath, colorful tiles instantly perk up a room and allow for other color coordinated accessories too, such as towels.
So popular right now, natural stone walls look phenomenal in a bathroom, but if you don't fancy chipping off plaster, you can opt for stone cladding and still get a textural, stunning look. Keep everything else super pared back and simple and a stone wall will offer all the accessorizing you need!
For more bathroom ideas, take a look at this article: 10 simple ways to renovate the bathroom.