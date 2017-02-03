Country homes that will inspire you to move!

If you've always lived in an urban setting, you might daydream about moving to the country and enjoying a more peaceful way of life and we don't see anything wrong with that! In fact, we thought it might be fun to show you a myriad of very differently-styled country houses, just so you can start getting a feel for which branch of country living would suit you best! From riverside views through to hunting lodge chic, we've chosen some super homes, each curated by a phenomenal interior designer, so come with us now as we take a look around!
If the idea of getting a little closer to the natural world really appeals to you, then we don't think you'll be anything other than blown away by this stunning wooden home! The line between inside and outside has been expertly blurred, thanks to masses of crystal-clear glazing and just look at all the flora and fauna! Just wait until you see more of the surroundings too!
We gave you fair warning that the surroundings would impress and here they are! Located next to a beautiful body of water, the intrinsically rural elements to this home really are staggering. We have to say that we wouldn't mind a longer commute every day, if we could relax on this terrace in the evenings!
If your impression of country homes includes plenty of plaid, wool, wood and the odd bit of animal memorabilia, then this is the perfect country home for you! The rustic wood structures everywhere add such a cozy feel and when you start to notice fabulous details, such as the antler chandelier, you get a real sense of just how quirky and unique country homes can be.
Naturally, in a home as traditionally rural as this one, there is a beautiful fireplace for all to enjoy and we really do appreciate the use of chunky natural stone to craft it. The muted tones, traditional fabrics and proud animal busts go a long way in supporting the country theme too and the end result is such a warm, inviting cottage feel!
This home is far more modern than some that we are showing you, but walk inside and the interior whisks you away to a simpler time! Rustic structural wood, earthy tones on the walls and a plethora of animal skin furniture really creates a modern hunting lodge vibe, which makes Mr. Bison perfectly at home, up on the wall!
Even though this home is more contemporary, it's not less country, which brings us to a good point. If you have often flirted with the idea of rural living but don' think that pretty little cottages are for you, you don't have to compromise! A modern building can be decorated in a fantastically country-style and set in pretty surroundings. Food for thought!
For some people, country living is all about finding a chocolate box village, a detached cottage and plenty of traditional motifs and when you see this lovely stone and plaster example, you can see why! With beautifully landscaped gardens and a host of natural materials in place, this really is a dream home for anyone looking for a country retreat!
The heart of any country home is a fabulous kitchen that is fully stocked with everything you need to prepare amazing food, as well as pretty accents. This space really is the epitome of a dream country kitchen, with shaker-style cabinets, lots of natural wood and leaded glazing. We can smell the homemade bread from here!
