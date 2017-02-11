Before and after: from terrible to a beautiful flat!

A dated home with outmoded decor does not fit into anybody’s idea of a snug & comfy modish dwelling. The worn out accents and dreary details are a shout out to you to give your home a remodeling for a new lease of life. The Santa Pola based restoration & renovation professionals NOVODECO undertook the renovation project of this drab & outdated apartment in Alicante and gave it a comprehensive rejig, imparting it a character full of contemporary poise. Come with homify to get a closer peek at this astonishing metamorphosis.