Before and after: from terrible to a beautiful flat!

A dated home with outmoded decor does not fit into anybody’s idea of a snug & comfy modish dwelling. The worn out accents and dreary details are a shout out to you to give your home a remodeling for a new lease of life. The Santa Pola based restoration & renovation professionals NOVODECO undertook the renovation project of this drab & outdated apartment in Alicante and gave it a comprehensive rejig, imparting it a character full of contemporary poise. Come with homify to get a closer peek at this astonishing metamorphosis.
The living room bore an air of melancholy, with totally unattractive looks to say the least. The furniture, furnishings and decor appeared lackluster; the palette was enough to make the space feel dark & claustrophobic and in severe want of any aesthetic appeal.
Post rework, the kitchen, the dining space and the utility area have seamlessly been integrated by the ritzy wooden floor. The dining set with the glass & metal dining table and white chairs lends a stylish ambiance of plush grandeur that is augmented manifolds by the linear ceiling lights. Moreover, the soothing palette and tidy organization give this open plan living area a bright roomy vibe.
This rickety kitchen with the outdated floor & wall tiles seems to belong to a bygone era. The fittings and furniture can best be described pedestrian. Look at the unsightly and chaotic interior details!
The stunning makeover simply blows your mind- modular grace of grey & white palette contrasts strikingly with the vibrant red countertop. The trendy bulbous hanging lamps look sassy. But the true stroke of genius is the substitution of windows with a skylight. A neat, well lit spectacle of a kitchen indeed!
A part of the kitchen has been redesigned to form the utility area. Red countertop again lends a lively contrast to the neutral hues of this space which has been given an extra dollop of sophisticated humility by introducing the warm wooden floor and the potted green relief. The large closet allows for ample storage; this space doubles up as the washing room.
The lounging area had this heavy sofa and uninviting decor creating a dark & dismal feel; the heavy sofa took away from the aesthetics of the lounge. The choice of colors & overdose of brown looked somewhat hideous.
The lounge looks swank and snazzy with the wooden floor, contemporary lighting, sliding glass doors and the red leather couch that matches the tone of the kitchen countertop- a sparkling space with a pop of color. The smart arrangement of furniture & predominance of white make the area seem more spacious. Doing away with the overwhelming wooden & aluminium door frames and window shutters, white PVC & blinds have been incorporated for a winsome visual lightness.
This patio connected to the utility area was previously dull & a tad scruffy, with a design similar to that in the earlier kitchen. Outworn tiles and a predominant vapid stance made it an eyesore.
Now this is what I call a patio! The utility area flows into this amazing outdoor space that has been reworked with the magic of white paint, jazzy roof beams, and Bonsai planters for that welcome dash of color. White preponderance makes this patio appear larger & brighter with pleasant accents.
This old fashioned bedroom bore a pallid essence. The elements of furnishing, decor & lighting looked pretty old fashioned, hardly complementing each other.
The bedroom is a private space that offers absolute comfort, sanctum & relaxation, and the expert professionals from NOVODECO have nailed the brief- the brilliantly complementary grey & white details, recessed lighting, light wooden flooring and modern closet together whisper cozy suggestions of arresting finesse.
Note the sublime wall behind the headboard; the wall closet with sliding doors ensures ample storage while maintaining neatness in the bedroom.
The accents & palette of the previous bathroom were visually sound but antiquated, and hence needed a generous dose of modernity.
What a transformation! This bathroom has become a swish space with exquisite wooden paneling, elegant fittings, linear ceiling lights and a skylight to let ample natural light pour in- absolutely chic! The bathtub has been maintained, but the tiling has given way to the welcome mellowness of wood in a format similar to that of the saunas of Nordic nations. The shower curtain, the modern hanging toilet, the handle-free drawers underneath the washbasin & a soothing color scheme- everything sings in lavish tones of delightful charm.